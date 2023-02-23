Italian film festival returns to Bucharest, Cluj and Timișoara

The second edition of Visuali Italiane – New Italian Cinema in Romania, an event dedicated to Italian cinema, will take place this spring in Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca and Timișoara.

In Bucharest, the event is held between March 6th and March 12th at the Peasant Museum Cinema; in Cluj between March 21st and March 26th at Arta and Victoria cinemas; and in Timișoara between March 30th and April 2nd at Victoria cinema.

Twelve of the best recent Italian films and restored classic films will be screened at the festival, with special guests, directors, and actors in attendance.

Among the films included in the program are Felix Van Groeningen and Charlotte Vandermeersch’s Le otto montagne, Yuri Ancarani’s Atlantide, Jonas Carpignano’s A Chiara, Vincenzo Pirrotta’s Spaccaossa, Cosimo Gomez’s Io e Spotty, and Ferdinando Di Leo’s Milano Calibro 9.

Film critic Mario Sesti, the artistic director of the festival, was in charge of the film selection.

“Visuali Italiane tries to offer the Romanian public, in Bucharest, Cluj and Timișoara, a comprehensive and conscious perspective on the trends in Italian cinema, with the conviction that our films have a lot to offer and this festival is an important opportunity to discover and appreciate them,” Laura Napolitano, the director of the Italian Cultural Institute in Bucharest, explains.

Tickets for the event go on sale on Eventbook on February 23rd.

(Photo: still from Le otto montagne, courtesy of the organizers)

