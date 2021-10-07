INSCOP poll confirms Romanian Social Democrats, radical AUR gaining ground

A recent INSCOP, quoted by G4media, reveals that the Social Democratic Party (PSD) is strengthening its position with 35.4% of the voting intention, 5.2pp up from the previous poll and along an upward medium-term pattern.

The poll is based on data collected during September 15-27.

The radical party AUR is the other major party gaining ground in September compared to the previous months, at 17.1%.

In contrast, the Liberal party (PNL) loses ground to 21.9% (from 26.6%), and reformist USR-PLUS also drops to 9.9% (from 13.2%).

Both parties, which until recently formed the ruling coalition, have been losing ground in terms of electoral support during 2021.

In contrast, the radical AUR and PSD boasted their best scores in the recent period.

There are grounds to believe that the trends visible in the INSCOP poll have remained in place for the period since the data was collected last month.

(Photo: Iqoncept | Dreamstime.com)

