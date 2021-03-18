Moldovan businessman builds medicines plant in eastern Romania

Moldovan businessman Ceslav Ciuhrii, the owner of the medicines group Newtone Laboratoires, announced that his group is building its first factory in Romania, at Tomesti - not far from Iasi in the northeastern part of the country, Profit.ro reported.

The factory itself will involve EUR 5 million investments, not including the production equipment, and will be completed by the end of this year.

The factory will have a total surface of 9,500 sqm and is being built on a 3.1-hectare plot. Operations will begin within a year.

The factory will have a production capacity of 24,000 ampoules of 1 and 2 ml per hour, in a maximum of 10 series per month.

It will also have a dosing line of suppositories of 22,000 suppositories per hour, with an individual mass from 1 to 3 grames, in a maximum of 20 series of suppositories per month, and a cream production line of about 3,600 tubes per hour.

Newtone Laboratories also sells the food supplements Imuheptin and Imupurin, the drug Adenoprosin and a range of shampoos, conditioners, and lotions.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]