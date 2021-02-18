Mercedes-Benz Romania appoints new CEO

Amanda Zhang (43), Senior Manager Marketing Communications at Mercedes-Benz AG, has been appointed CEO of Mercedes-Benz Romania starting March 1.

She takes over from Martin Schulz, who will pursue a new role as president and CEO of Mercedes-Benz Cars Middle East.

Zhang started her career with an international management associate program within Daimler, almost 20 years ago. Since then, she has overseen various international projects with the company, such as 'Journey to China', which consisted in moving all wholesale operations from Hong Kong to Beijing.

She played an important role in Japan’s sales market management team, in putting together the product management and marketing team in the Europe region and, starting with 2016, in devising a product management and marketing competence center based in two locations across Europe and developing local and regional projects across 18 European markets.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

[email protected]