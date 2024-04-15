4Service Group survey: more than 50% of Romanians are interested in changing jobs in the next six months

News from Companies

Around 53% of Romanians want to change their job in the next 6 months, according to the results of the "HR Research" study conducted by 4Service Group, the international research company, leader in providing customer experience and facility management services.

According to the survey, one of the main factors that lead Romanian employees to look for another job is salary. The results show that the average desired salary is 5,823 lei, while the current income is only 75% of this amount, i.e. 4,349 lei.

"In an economic context marked by uncertainties, it is important to have an overview of the labour market and thus understand what the priorities of employees are. The results of the survey conducted by 4Service Group provide valuable insight to all companies on the factors that drive employees' career decisions. Salary stability, additional benefits and a healthy work-life balance are the main selection criteria for a job, according to more than 53% of our survey respondents," said Roxana Monica Vîlcu, Country Manager for Romania at 4Services Group.

At the same time, the data analysed shows that the working environment has become much more important for employees in recent years. Thus, creating an organisational culture that promotes well-being and personal development becomes essential. These elements are among the key criteria for creating attractive and rewarding workplaces.

Regarding the internal factors considered essential, the study shows that security and stability are important in employment decisions. Employees also want to feel valued and appreciated within the organisation, and personal satisfaction and job fulfillment are fundamental. Another relevant factor is avoiding excessive pressure and stress in the workplace.

Recruitment platforms such as eJobs and BestJobs remain the main channels respondents use to search for a job.

The study analysed the responses of around 200 respondents in Romania, aged between 18 and 64, and was conducted in February and March this year.

About 4Service Group

4Service Group, a company specializing in market research and mystery shopping, is a leader in customer experience evaluation and service quality improvement and is one of the top 10 customer experience agencies worldwide. Founded in 2001, the company is present in 92 countries, with over 400 active projects and 2 million service quality assessments completed.

