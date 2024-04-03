Romanian technology company 2Performant has new COO

2Performant, a Romanian technology company listed on the AeRo market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), promoted Cristina Angelescu to the role of Chief Operating Officer (COO).

Angelescu, now aged 30, has joined 2Performant four years ago. During this period, she built and led the company’s Business Intelligence team.

Her primary mission for the next period is to support the company’s international expansion through the global e-commerce championship BusinessLeague.com, based on gamification.

“Cristina is a dynamic force who has had a positive influence on our entire team. Her rise from a junior position in the Business Intelligence team at the end of 2020 to Chief of Analytics in 2023, and now COO, is a clear example of progress based on merit and dedication,” said Dorin Boerescu, CEO of 2Performant.

A passionate, self-taught individual in the field of data analytics, Cristina Angelescu is about to complete the Executive MBA program at the Bucharest International School of Management (BISM) in partnership with Maastricht University.

“As COO, I will focus on growing the BusinessLeague.com ecosystem and developing a hybrid approach that combines data analysis with operational objectives to support regional market expansion starting in 2024,” stated Cristina Angelescu.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)