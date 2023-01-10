Business

Affiliate marketing platform 2Performant generates 39% more sales in 2022

10 January 2023
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

2Performant (BVB: 2P), the leading Romanian affiliate marketing platform that helps online stores reach final customers, reported a 39% rise in the sales facilitated, to over EUR 100 mln (VAT not included) in 2022.

At the same time, it generated EUR 6 mln in revenues for the digital marketing agents it cooperates with.

The performance was reached against the backdrop of adverse circumstances for online retailers, the company’s CEO Dorin Boerescu commented.

In the fourth quarter of 2022, the 2Performant platform brokered 26.4 million clicks resulting in 685,000 sales, a 30% increase compared to the same period in 2021. Also, the fees paid to digital marketing agents were EUR 2.1 mln, up 19% YoY, while the conversion rate rose by 0.4pp to 2.6%.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source:  | Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Business

Affiliate marketing platform 2Performant generates 39% more sales in 2022

10 January 2023
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

2Performant (BVB: 2P), the leading Romanian affiliate marketing platform that helps online stores reach final customers, reported a 39% rise in the sales facilitated, to over EUR 100 mln (VAT not included) in 2022.

At the same time, it generated EUR 6 mln in revenues for the digital marketing agents it cooperates with.

The performance was reached against the backdrop of adverse circumstances for online retailers, the company’s CEO Dorin Boerescu commented.

In the fourth quarter of 2022, the 2Performant platform brokered 26.4 million clicks resulting in 685,000 sales, a 30% increase compared to the same period in 2021. Also, the fees paid to digital marketing agents were EUR 2.1 mln, up 19% YoY, while the conversion rate rose by 0.4pp to 2.6%.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source:  | Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

06 January 2023
Macro
High inflation and economic growth or low inflation and recession? Pick your 2023 poison
03 January 2023
Macro
Romania’s economy increasingly complex and set to grow more, Harvard economists say
03 January 2023
Events
Timișoara to host biggest Brâncuși exhibition in Romania in 50 years
03 January 2023
Social
First census results show Romania’s population is shrinking
21 December 2022
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange sees highest monthly growth in 20 months
21 December 2022
Travel
Romania travel: Destinations to visit in 2023
19 December 2022
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange 140th anniversary: BVB reaches 370 listed companies, all eyes on upcoming Hidroelectrica listing
16 December 2022
Music
Robbie Williams and Sam Smith to headline Summer in the City festival in Bucharest