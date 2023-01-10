Affiliate marketing platform 2Performant generates 39% more sales in 2022

2Performant (BVB: 2P), the leading Romanian affiliate marketing platform that helps online stores reach final customers, reported a 39% rise in the sales facilitated, to over EUR 100 mln (VAT not included) in 2022.

At the same time, it generated EUR 6 mln in revenues for the digital marketing agents it cooperates with.

The performance was reached against the backdrop of adverse circumstances for online retailers, the company’s CEO Dorin Boerescu commented.

In the fourth quarter of 2022, the 2Performant platform brokered 26.4 million clicks resulting in 685,000 sales, a 30% increase compared to the same period in 2021. Also, the fees paid to digital marketing agents were EUR 2.1 mln, up 19% YoY, while the conversion rate rose by 0.4pp to 2.6%.

(Photo source: Marina Putilova | Dreamstime.com)