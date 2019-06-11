Romania Insider
Romanian affiliate marketing platform seeks financing on the local stock exchange
06 November 2019
2Performant, a Romanian IT company that has developed and manages a platform that measures in real time the sales generated by online advertising campaigns, plans to finance its expansion through the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) in the coming months, Ziarul Financiar reported. The money raised from BVB would support short-term development plans.

The company even ponders listing its own shares, after getting the needed financing - supposedly by issuing bonds. Only three IT companies - Bittnet Systems, Life is Hard and Ascendia - are currently listed on BVB and all three are on the AeRO alternative trading segment.

The affiliate marketing platform 2Performant announced on Tuesday, November 5, that it has launched a real-time ecommerce statistics page with the data feed coming from sales traded through the affiliate platform by over 700 online stores and their affiliates, News.ro informed.

The affiliate marketing is a marketing arrangement by which an online retailer pays commission to an external website for traffic or sales generated from its referrals. The 2Performant platform helps those external websites count in real time their contribution in terms of sales generated for the online retailers.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/2Performant)

40