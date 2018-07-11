Romania’s 2018 George Enescu competition opens with triple concerto

The 2018 edition of the George Enescu International Competition will open on September 1 with the triple concerto written by Paul Constantinescu. The concert will be held at the Athenaeum in Bucharest.

Constantinescu’s work is the only triple concerto in the Romanian music literature.

The concert will be conducted by Gabriel Bebeşelea. Violinist Ştefan Tarara, pianist Josu de Solaun and cellist Eun-Sun Hong, all of them previous winners of the George Enescu competition, will be performing. The performance will be recorded and afterwards released at the record label Naxos .

The second part of the competition’s opening event will see the first Romanian performance of young Chinese composer Tian Tian’s Concerto for Orchestra. The work won the competition’s composition section at the previous edition.

Tickets for the events in the competition can be purchased in the Eventim network, at prices of RON 45 (EUR 9.6) and RON 55 (EUR 11.8).

The George Enescu International Competition takes place between September 1 and September 23. The program can be checked here.

