Romanian IT company Zitec sees 50% higher revenues in 2020

Zitec, one of the biggest Romanian companies in the IT & digital marketing market, specialized in developing digital transformation solutions and services, increased its revenues by 50% year-on-year in 2020, to EUR 10.5 million.

Throughout 2020, Zitec continued to develop projects for clients in Europe and the US, helping them streamline their business and reduce the impact of the pandemic on their businesses.

The company also reported better results in the segments of customized software solutions and cloud solutions, developed by both Microsoft and Google, registering a growth of 300% in 2020 and reaching the value of EUR 2 million.

The positive results in 2020 were also possible due to the maturity of Zitec's partnerships with Google, Microsoft, and Adobe (Magento Commerce).

Last year, the company also focused on increasing its team through an exclusively online recruitment process. Thus, the company ended the year with 187 employees, 22% more than in December 2019.

Zitec plans to continue its hiring process this year while growing segments such as software development, cloud and e-commerce solutions, mobile applications and blockchain solutions, web design, and digital marketing.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

