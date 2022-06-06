ZF: Bucharest has a population of 3 mln, commuters included

Some 0.7 mln workers commute daily to their jobs in Bucharest from their homes within a radius of 100km, contributing to a population of the Romanian capital city in excess of 3 million, daily Ziarul Financiar estimates.

Half the workforce in Giurgiu, a third of the workforce in Calarasi and a quarter of the workforce in Ialomita found jobs in Bucharest. It’s “a real Manhattan,” the daily concludes, adding that the transport infrastructure is lagging behind the needs of such an immense flow of population.

The railway transport is slow, and the public parking lots in the capital have become more expensive. On the other hand, the development of new residential projects in Bucharest that could accommodate the supplementary workforce is hindered by the City Hall’s decision to freeze the urban planning strategies with a view to revising them.

However, the wage differential between Bucharest and the neighboring counties is likely to keep the population in the region interested in seeking employment in Bucharest.

Thus, the employees from Bucharest received, on average, RON 4,612 (EUR 920) net for October 2021, increasing by 16% compared to the same month of 2019. In the same month, the country-average net wage was RON 3,544.

(Photo: LCVA | Dreamstime.com)

