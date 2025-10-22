YOXO launches a digital store dedicated to refurbished devices, in partnership with Recommerce

News from Companies

YOXO announces the launch of reconditionate.yoxo.ro, an online store dedicated to refurbished phones and gadgets, developed in partnership with Recommerce®, a European expert in the field. The new platform provides customers across Romania with access to certified, refurbished phones that meet European quality standards. YOXO thus combines accessibility, performance and environmental responsibility – essential features that define the brand.

YOXO expands the ecosystem: accessible and responsible technology for all

Through this partnership, YOXO expands its digital portfolio, offering a full range of refurbished devices available to all users, regardless of their mobile network. Customers will enjoy a wider selection of high-quality products at competitive prices, while maintaining YOXO's promise of simplicity, flexibility, and accessibility. The store is operated by Recommerce, which handles logistics, delivery, customer support, service, and warranty. This collaboration ensures a transparent, reliable, and simple shopping experience for YOXO customers.

“By integrating Recommerce’s expertise, we now offer access to quality technology at fair prices, as are our pricing plans. We thus encourage sustainable behavior, while reinforcing the flexibility and accessibility that define YOXO. This initiative reflects our ambition to make responsible digital choices available to everyone, anytime,” said Raluca Vidrașcu, manager of YOXO, Orange Romania.

"Collaborating with YOXO, a leader and pioneer in digital mobile services, accelerates our mission to extend the lifespan of electronic devices and reduce environmental impact in Eastern Europe. This new digital store is a crucial step in transforming the circular economy model into a natural and accessible choice for all Romanian consumers," said Hector Destailleur - CEE General Manager, Recommerce Group.

YOXO innovation, supported by customer demand

YOXO thus responds to the growing demands of the market: subscriptions at the right price, more affordable smartphones for customers who are always looking for smart choices, top performance at a fair price, everything digital. The YOXO portfolio offers a wide variety of refurbished devices to meet all requirements:

a wider selection of smartphones, including the latest models, such as the iPhone 16 and Samsung Galaxy S25 ;

m you have many degrees of reconditioning, including the Premium option (new battery and performance close to that of a new phone);

transparent pricing and a two-year warranty on all devices.

YOXO supports responsible habits in technology

By focusing on accessibility and quality, YOXO aims to further encourage sustainable consumption habits on the Romanian market. By extending the life cycle of mobile devices, YOXO and Recommerce contribute to reducing electronic waste and conserving the planet's resources. On average, a refurbished smartphone saves up to 50 kg of CO2 and 154 kg of raw materials, compared to a new one 1 .

This partnership encourages circular, more environmentally conscious behavior. Refurbished devices thus become a choice natural and primary for modern consumers - a perfect alignment with YOXO's vision of providing smart and responsible mobile solutions .

About YOXO

YOXO is the alternative to classic mobile telephony services: a 100% digital offer, fresh, for all ages, easy to manage and operating through the Orange network, offering the same capabilities and quality of services. It is a service designed to offer more flexibility and simplicity, adapted to the digital age, because you no longer need to sign a 12/24 month contract.

About Recommerce Group

Founded in 2009, Recommerce Group is a pioneer and European leader in the reconditioning of high-tech products. Its mission: to extend the lifespan of electronic devices to reduce their environmental impact and to make technology more sustainable and accessible. The group operates through two main activities: the distribution of refurbished products through its Recommerce © brand and its extensive network of retail and telecom partners, the provision of technologies for buy-back programs (devices offered in exchange for a discount on a new or refurbished device) and resale. Every year, Recommerce manages over 1.1 million devices, supported by an industrial reconditioning process optimized by artificial intelligence. Its more than 250 experts, present in 12 countries, contribute to building a more circular and responsible technological model.

*This is a press release.