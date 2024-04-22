Six out of ten young Romanian doctors consider emigrating

Romanian doctors under 35 declare a probable (40.3%) or certain (17.2%) intention to emigrate, according to a study published by the Romanian College of Physicians. According to the research, the declared tendency to emigrate decreases with the doctor's age, Hotnews.ro reported.

The political instability, characterized by corruption scandals, can instil a sense of uncertainty and insecurity, prompting healthcare professionals to look for opportunities to settle in more stable countries, the study concludes.

Many doctors or health care professionals in Romania complain that they work with outdated technology and equipment, which hinders their ability to provide high-quality care and is a source of frustration, contributing to their decision to migrate.

A third of the Romanian doctors, who studied in Romania, emigrated and carry out their professional activity abroad, according to a report of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)