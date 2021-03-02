Furniture retailer XXXLutz opens two stores in Bucharest

Austrian furniture retailer XXXLutz has transformed and rebranded the former Kika stores in Bucharest's Militari and Pallady neighborhoods and will reopen them under the XXXL brand on Wednesday, February 3.

The retailer took over the Kika stores in Bucharest in December 2019 as part of a larger deal that included all Kika subsidiaries in Eastern Europe.

"Romania is a market with potential, and we intend to strengthen our presence here because people have an increasing openness to quality furniture and decorations," said Mario Brozović, Country Manager XXXLutz.

With over 25,700 employees and an annual turnover of EUR 5.1 billion, the XXXLutz group is the second-largest furniture retailer in the world. The company also operates 22 online stores under the XXXLutz, Möbelix, and Mömax brands.

(Photo source: the company)