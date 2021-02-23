Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 02/23/2021 - 08:20
Real Estate

Austrian furniture retailer rents warehouse for its Bucharest stores

23 February 2021
Austrian furniture and decoration retailer XXXLutz rented a 6,000 sqm storage space in the logistics park developed by the Belgium developer WDP in Dragomiresti, northwest of the Bucharest ring road, to supply its two stores in Romania's capital city.

The transaction was brokered by real estate agency Dunwell, which specializes exclusively in industrial and logistics spaces.

In December 2019, the Austrians took over 22 kika stores in Eastern Europe, two of which were in Romania, and began rebranding the units. XXXLutz also operates the mömax stores in Romania, located at Timisoara and Oradea.

"We have gone through an intensive rebranding process in recent months, both in terms of store layout and product portfolio. This year, we also plan the launch of the new online store, and we anticipate a substantial increase in the number of orders once our products will be available to customers across the country. Our strategy is to organize our logistics processes in advance," explained Mirela Secosan, economic director and spokesperson XXXLutz Romania.

