The Xiaomi Pad 6 and Redmi Pad SE tablets, available in Romania with special bundles and smart accessories

The Xiaomi Pad 6 - alongside a range of smart accessories, such as Smart Pen, Keyboard or Smart Cover - and Redmi Pad SE tablets are now available in Romania. The new tablets are available at the local partners mi-home.ro, eMAG and Flanco.

Xiaomi Pad 6: sustained work and intense play, in a tablet that lasts day and night

Xiaomi Pad 6 is designed for work, but also to be a true entertainment center. Built to be an efficient workstation for today's professionals, Xiaomi Pad 6 features a WQHD+ 11-inch (2880 x 1800) display with 309 ppi, offering sharp and clear images. At the same time, its Snapdragon® 870 mobile platform delivers powerful performance throughout the workday. The remarkable energy efficiency and a large 8840 mAh (typ) battery allow professionals to quickly switch between open apps to meet a variety of workplace demands.

For entertainment on social media, videos or games, Xiaomi Pad 6 is an ultra-portable personal entertainment center that supports Dolby Vision®, with an amazingly vivid visual experience. The tablet features a DCI-P3 color gamut of 99% for 1.07 billion colors (according to the CIE 2015 standard), for bright and captivating images, and a refresh rate of up to 144 Hz5, ensuring a smooth gaming experience. In the meantime, Low Blue Light, TÜV Rheinland certified, ensures hours of viewing with reduced eye strain.

Redmi Pad SE: the 11-inch display delivers a superior viewing experience

Functioning as an ultra-portable tablet, Redmi Pad SE is designed to deliver an exceptional viewing experience. The device features an FHD+ 11-inch display that amplifies the content viewing experience, with a generous 16:10 aspect ratio. The 1500:1 contrast ratio allows for enriched details and textures, both in the darkest and brightest environments. With a brightness of 400 nits, Redmi Pad SE provides a reliable viewing experience, even in bright daylight.

Redmi Pad SE is capable of reproducing 16.7 million colors, covering a wide range of vibrant shades, in the visible color spectrum of the human eye. With a refresh rate of up to 90 Hz, Redmi Pad SE ensures smooth viewing, especially for intense POV games. Users can also manually switch between 60 Hz or 90 Hz to balance energy efficiency while still achieving an optimal viewing experience.

Smart accessories, designed to increase productivity and get more done, day by day

Xiaomi Smart Pen, now in its second generation, makes it easy to take notes, screenshots, or draw to illustrate creative ideas. The handy buttons on Xiaomi Smart Pen allow for a quick screenshot or smooth switching between writing, drawing, and color functions as needed in the Notes app. The device has a latency of just 12 ms and a battery life of up to 150 hours.

Xiaomi Pad 6, with Keyboard, significantly increases the functionality of the tablet, and the interface is customizable, so users can create their own shortcuts. The 64-key keyboard magnetically connects to the tablet and includes intuitive shortcut and key combinations for screenshots, app switching, and more.

Xiaomi Smart Cover allows for full access to all ports and buttons of the tablet, with perfect cutouts for speakers, camera, and other ports. In addition, it also activates the sleep/wake function of the tablet it protects.

Prices and launch offer

Xiaomi Pad 6, in the 6GB+128GB storage variant, has a recommended retail price of 1,999 lei, while the 8GB+256GB variant has a recommended retail price of 2,199 lei. Users who order Xiaomi Pad 6 in the period August 30 - September 10 will receive a Xiaomi Keyboard as a gift, subject to available stock at authorized partners in Romania.

Redmi Pad SE, in the 4GB+128GB storage variant, has a recommended retail price of 999 lei, and in the period August 30 - September 10 comes as a bundle with Xiaomi Smart Cover, subject to available stock at authorized partners in Romania.

*This is a Press release.