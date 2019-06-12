Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 12/06/2019 - 09:24
Business
Local player opens first Xiaomi franchise in Romania
06 December 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian import and distribution firm GBR Tronics, with RON 8 million (EUR 1.7 mln) turnover in 2018, has opened the first Xiaomi shop in Romania, under franchise, Profit.ro reported. The showroom is located on Lipscani street, in Bucharest’s Old Town.

The company distributes almost the whole Xiaomi range of products sold on the European market, from electric scooters to smart toothbrushes, from the latest Mi smart phones to smart home bulbs, and from robot vacuum cleaners to mobile phone chargers.

"We intend to open two more stores under the Xiaomi franchise next year, one in Cluj-Napoca in January or February and the other in Bucharest, in a shopping mall. The opening of a store involves investments of EUR 250,000, the amount including the stock of products," said Teodor Păduraru, one of the shareholders of GBR Tronics, with a 33.3% stake in the company.

[email protected]

(Photo source: ID 162610422 © Manuel Esteban - Dreamstime.com)

Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 12/06/2019 - 09:24
Business
Local player opens first Xiaomi franchise in Romania
06 December 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian import and distribution firm GBR Tronics, with RON 8 million (EUR 1.7 mln) turnover in 2018, has opened the first Xiaomi shop in Romania, under franchise, Profit.ro reported. The showroom is located on Lipscani street, in Bucharest’s Old Town.

The company distributes almost the whole Xiaomi range of products sold on the European market, from electric scooters to smart toothbrushes, from the latest Mi smart phones to smart home bulbs, and from robot vacuum cleaners to mobile phone chargers.

"We intend to open two more stores under the Xiaomi franchise next year, one in Cluj-Napoca in January or February and the other in Bucharest, in a shopping mall. The opening of a store involves investments of EUR 250,000, the amount including the stock of products," said Teodor Păduraru, one of the shareholders of GBR Tronics, with a 33.3% stake in the company.

[email protected]

(Photo source: ID 162610422 © Manuel Esteban - Dreamstime.com)

Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

06 December 2019
Sports
Romania qualifies to next stage of World Handball Championship after fabulous victory against Hungary
06 December 2019
Business
More than half of Romania’s wood exports go outside EU. Which are the biggest markets?
06 December 2019
Eco
Minister: Romania wants to ban log exports outside EU
04 December 2019
Social
Romania’s Parliament repeals controversial law that released thousands of dangerous convicts from jail
03 December 2019
Social
PISA 2018 test results show over 4 in 10 Romanian students don't understand what they read; education minister not that worried
02 December 2019
Politics
Romania’s former ruling party leader, now in jail, posts Facebook message on National Day
02 December 2019
Sports
Romanian handball star Cristina Neagu receives fourth IHF Player of the Year title
01 December 2019
Social
Bucharest Polytechnic University tests system that could detect earthquakes at least four hours in advance

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40