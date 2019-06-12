Local player opens first Xiaomi franchise in Romania

Romanian import and distribution firm GBR Tronics, with RON 8 million (EUR 1.7 mln) turnover in 2018, has opened the first Xiaomi shop in Romania, under franchise, Profit.ro reported. The showroom is located on Lipscani street, in Bucharest’s Old Town.

The company distributes almost the whole Xiaomi range of products sold on the European market, from electric scooters to smart toothbrushes, from the latest Mi smart phones to smart home bulbs, and from robot vacuum cleaners to mobile phone chargers.

"We intend to open two more stores under the Xiaomi franchise next year, one in Cluj-Napoca in January or February and the other in Bucharest, in a shopping mall. The opening of a store involves investments of EUR 250,000, the amount including the stock of products," said Teodor Păduraru, one of the shareholders of GBR Tronics, with a 33.3% stake in the company.

(Photo source: ID 162610422 © Manuel Esteban - Dreamstime.com)