World Press Photo global exhibition returns to several cities in Romania

03 May 2023

The 66th edition of the annual international exhibition World Press Photo can be visited in Romania starting Friday, May 5. The photographs will be displayed in nine cities across the country, beginning with Bucharest, Timisoara, and Sibiu.

The 120 photos capture essential events around the world, from the war of aggression in Ukraine and its impact on people to the effects of the climate crisis and civil protests worldwide. The photos will be accompanied by a free audio tour, made in partnership with the Smartify application, through which visitors can listen, on their own devices, to the story of each winning photo.

The photos will be exhibited simultaneously from May 5 to 31 in Bucharest, Timisoara and Sibiu, and then from June 3 to July 3 in Constanta and Oradea. Later on, the exhibition will travel to other important cities in Romania, according to the press release.

The entire itinerary and event details will be published on the exhibition’s Facebook page.

“We live in an era where fake news is becoming increasingly difficult to isolate, and quality and ethical photojournalism is the way we can get authentic and unaltered information,” said Cristian Movilă, the founder of the Eidos Foundation and the representative of World Press Photo in Romania.

The World Press Photo competition recognizes quality photojournalism and awards images and stories from around the world. 

This year, four global winners were selected from 24 regional winners, in turn, chosen from over 60,000 entries. The Photo of the Year title went to Mariupol Maternity Hospital Airstrike by Evgeniy Maloletka for the Associated Press, the Story of the Year award was won by The Price of Peace in Afghanistan by Mads Nissen for Politiken/Panos Pictures, and the Long-Term Project Award went to Battered Waters by Anush Babajanyan for VII Photo/National Geographic Society. Meanwhile, the Open Format Award was handed over to Here, the doors don’t know me project by Mohamed Mahdy from Egypt.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organizers)

