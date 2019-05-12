Newsroom
World Giving Index: Romania, not among the most generous countries
05 December 2019
Romania ranks 97th out of 128 countries included in the World Giving Index, a top of the most generous countries in the world over the past decade. The U.S. tops the ranking, followed by Myanmar and New Zealand, according to Market Watch, local Mediafax reported.

The index, which was conducted by the UK-based nonprofit Charities Aid Foundation, is based on Gallup’s World Poll surveys of 1.3 million people.

Between 2009 and 2018, interviewers asked respondents whether they had done the following in the last month: helped a stranger, helped a person who was unable to support himself, donated money for charitable purposes or volunteered at a non-profit organization.

The U.S. topped the list while Yemen, Greece and China scored the lowest. Meanwhile, Romania was ranked 97th.  The U.S. previously topped the ranking in 2014, but has declined since then.

[email protected]

(Photo source: ID 165220902 © Josepalbert13 / Dreamstime.com)

