World Class announces EUR 25 million investments in Romania

Leading health and fitness network World Class announced plans to invest over EUR 25 million in the next 3 to 4 years in Romania, to modernize existing clubs and open new premium clubs and pools nationwide.

The company aims to surpass the milestone of 100,000 active members in the next year and grow from 45 to over 65 health & fitness clubs by the end of 2027.

“World Class plans to continue to grow the premium health and fitness segment along with swimming pools with the intention to have clubs operating in key strategic locations across the country. With an investment plan in excess of EUR 25 million over the next 3 – 4 years, WCR intends to modernize existing locations and open more clubs along with swimming pools in key locations across the country, expecting to have 65+ locations for customers to access premium fitness and health services,” said Kent Orrgren, CEO of World Class Romania.

The investment will focus on modernizing existing clubs, integrating state-of-the-art technologies, as well as opening new premium locations in key areas across the country, the company said.

At the moment, World Class Romania has over 77,000 members.

(Photo source: the company)