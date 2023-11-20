World Class to open a new premium fitness centre in One Cotroceni Park

News from Companies

One United Properties (BVB: ONE), the leading green investor and developer of residential, mixed-use, and office real estate in Romania, announces the upcoming opening of a brand-new World Class fitness centre within the thriving One Cotroceni Park development in Bucharest. The 2,600 square meter space will provide residents and professionals in the area with a state-of-the-art facility for their health and fitness needs.

The new fitness centre, to be officially opened on November 22nd is strategically situated in one of Bucharest's most sought-after residential neighbourhoods and dynamic business hubs. The facility aligns perfectly with World Class's mission of becoming the third most essential destination in people's lives, following home and work.

"One Cotroceni Park combines the residential, office, and commercial functions in the urban landscape in an extremely efficient way, with multiple benefits both for the area where it is located and for the future residents and tenants. We are pleased that the multiple benefits of this development include the new World Class location, which will contribute to the active, healthy, and dynamic lifestyle of the community now forming around this mixed-use development", said Mihai Păduroiu, CEO Office Division One United Properties.

Kent Orrgren, CEO of World Class Romania, expressed his excitement about the expansion, stating: "We are excited to expand the World Class premium health & fitness network to this new strategic location and become an important part of the healthy and active lifestyle of all who live and work here. We are taking significant steps, with each new club opening, towards our core mission: to inspire and motivate more Romanians to be more active more often and to live a healthy lifestyle. World Class One Cotroceni will be the 45th club in the network and we welcome its members with a state-of-the-art exercise experience and a highly skilled team of internationally certified personal trainers and instructors ready to provide a unique holistic training and wellness experience."

World Class One Cotroceni Club will provide premium health, fitness, and wellness facilities, offering members access to a semi-Olympic swimming pool with an 8-meter-high diving platform, a sauna, group training studios, original training programs, and a revolutionary Virtual Immersive Cycling studio. Members will also enjoy state-of-the-art gym areas and dedicated functional areas for Personal Training. The fitness centre will enhance the commercial and gastronomic offerings of One Cotroceni Park, which aims to provide a wide variety of facilities and benefits within a strategic location, including green areas, restaurants, cafes, bars, shops, and more.

World Class is a member of the ONE Community benefits program and has created an online platform for One Cotroceni's residents and tenants, to access exclusive offers.

One Cotroceni Park is the largest urban regeneration project in Bucharest, featuring a mix of residential and commercial spaces. The development benefits from LEED Platinum certification, which attests sustainable operation and minimal impact on the environment and from WELL Health and Safety certification, which assesses health and wellbeing at work.

ONE UNITED PROPERTIES (BVB: ONE) is the leading green investor and developer of residential, mixed-use, and commercial real estate in Bucharest, Romania. One United Properties is an innovative company dedicated to accelerating the adoption of construction practices for safe, energy-efficient, sustainable, and healthy buildings, and has received numerous awards and recognitions for its superior sustainability, energy efficiency, and wellness. The company is publicly traded on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, and its shares are included in multiple indices such as BET, STOXX, MSCI, FTSE, ROTX and CEEplus.

*This is a Press release.