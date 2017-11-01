World Bank to support highway construction in Romania

The World Bank will support the construction of the Ploiesti – Brasov (A3) highway in Romania, prime minister Mihai Tudose said yesterday.

He met on Tuesday at the Government headquarters in Bucharest with a World Bank delegation led by Tatiana Proskuryakova.

The Government will set up a coordination committee for the future highway, under the General Secretariat of the Government, led by the deputy prime minister Ion Marcel Ciolacu, as well as a project implementation unit, under the Ministry of Transport, responsible for the technical component.

The A3 highway, with only two operational sections, will have a length of more than 600 kilometers and will link Bucharest to the border with Hungary. The works were delayed for many years on several segments, especially on the most difficult one, Comarnic-Brasov.

[email protected]

(photo source: Gov.ro)