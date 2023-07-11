Macro

World Bank keeps high income label for Romania in 2022

11 July 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania remained among the countries with high incomes in 2022, according to a ranking conducted by the World Bank. All EU countries except Bulgaria are in the same group.

Romania entered the high-income group in 2019, but the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on the economy pushed it back into the upper-middle-income group the following year. A strong recovery in 2021 saw Romania return to the high-income group, where it managed to remain in 2022, according to the latest data from the World Bank consulted by economedia.

Romania is currently classified as a country with high income, with a per capita gross national income (GNI) of USD 15,660 at the end of 2022, an increase from USD 14,200 in 2021.

To be part of the group with high income, a country needed to have a minimum per capita gross national income of USD 13,845 last year. 2019 was the first year Romania entered the group of countries with high incomes, reporting a gross national income per capita of USD 12,610. That year, the minimum threshold was USD 12,535.

In 2020, Romania was downgraded from the group of countries with high incomes due to the COVID-19 pandemic, when the country's economy decreased by 4%. Romania's situation over the pandemic was not exceptional. The gross national income per capita decreased in all EU countries for which data was available in 2020. The World Bank also slightly increased the minimum threshold of gross national income per capita for this category, from USD 12,535 to USD 12,696.

The World Bank classifies countries for 2022 based on per capita GNI as follows

  • USD 1,135 or less – low-income economies;
  • USD 1,136 – USD 4,465 – lower-middle-income economies;
  • USD 4,466 – USD 13,845 – upper-middle-income;
  • USD 13,485 or more – high-income economies

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Seanpictures | Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Macro

World Bank keeps high income label for Romania in 2022

11 July 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania remained among the countries with high incomes in 2022, according to a ranking conducted by the World Bank. All EU countries except Bulgaria are in the same group.

Romania entered the high-income group in 2019, but the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on the economy pushed it back into the upper-middle-income group the following year. A strong recovery in 2021 saw Romania return to the high-income group, where it managed to remain in 2022, according to the latest data from the World Bank consulted by economedia.

Romania is currently classified as a country with high income, with a per capita gross national income (GNI) of USD 15,660 at the end of 2022, an increase from USD 14,200 in 2021.

To be part of the group with high income, a country needed to have a minimum per capita gross national income of USD 13,845 last year. 2019 was the first year Romania entered the group of countries with high incomes, reporting a gross national income per capita of USD 12,610. That year, the minimum threshold was USD 12,535.

In 2020, Romania was downgraded from the group of countries with high incomes due to the COVID-19 pandemic, when the country's economy decreased by 4%. Romania's situation over the pandemic was not exceptional. The gross national income per capita decreased in all EU countries for which data was available in 2020. The World Bank also slightly increased the minimum threshold of gross national income per capita for this category, from USD 12,535 to USD 12,696.

The World Bank classifies countries for 2022 based on per capita GNI as follows

  • USD 1,135 or less – low-income economies;
  • USD 1,136 – USD 4,465 – lower-middle-income economies;
  • USD 4,466 – USD 13,845 – upper-middle-income;
  • USD 13,485 or more – high-income economies

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Seanpictures | Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

11 July 2023
People
UiPath co-founder Daniel Dines resigns from co-CEO position
06 July 2023
Transport
Brăila bridge over the Danube: Romania inaugurates one of Europe’s largest bridges
06 July 2023
Events
Neversea opens stellar summer festival season in Romania
03 July 2023
Business
Dacia to enter Dakar Rally in 2025 with a race car running on synthetic fuel  
23 June 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romania's biggest IPO begins at Bucharest Stock Exchange: investors can buy 17.3% of power producer Hidroelectrica
21 June 2023
Energy
OMV Petrom and Romgaz move ahead with Neptun Deep offshore project in the Romanian Black Sea
15 June 2023
Transport
First new airport in Romania in 50 years launches operations in Brașov
13 June 2023
Politics
Social democratic leader Marcel Ciolacu nominated as new prime minister of Romania