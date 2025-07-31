Transport

Wizz Air to connect Romania’s Brașov to Poland’s Katowice

31 July 2025

Wizz Air will add a route connecting Brașov, in central Romania, to Katowice, in Poland, beginning next year, the Brașov International Airport announced.

The route will become operational on March 31, 2026, with flights operating every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.

In the upcoming winter season, the airline will operate seven routes to five countries from Brașov, namely to Dortmund, Memmingen, Nuremberg, Naples, London Luton, Budapest, and Katowice.

(Photo: the company)

simona@romania-insider.com

Wizz Air will add a route connecting Brașov, in central Romania, to Katowice, in Poland, beginning next year, the Brașov International Airport announced.

The route will become operational on March 31, 2026, with flights operating every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.

In the upcoming winter season, the airline will operate seven routes to five countries from Brașov, namely to Dortmund, Memmingen, Nuremberg, Naples, London Luton, Budapest, and Katowice.

(Photo: the company)

