Wizz Air announces four new routes from Bucharest

Hungarian low-cost operator Wizz Air, the biggest airline in Romania, has allotted its tenth aircraft to the Bucharest operational base. This will allow the company to launch new routes from Romania’s capital to Athens, Goteborg, Nice and Kutaisi (Georgia).

Wizz Air will also increase the frequency of flights on eight existing destinations from Bucharest, including Barcelona, London, Paris and Tel-Aviv. The number of flights from Bucharest will thus increase by 24 per week.

Over 1.6 million passengers travelled with Wizz Air to and from Bucharest, in the first six months of this year, 10% more compared to the same period of last year. In 2018, Wizz Air has over 4.2 million seats available on flights connecting Bucharest to 47 destinations in 20 countries.

The company opened its base in Bucharest 11 years ago and has invested over USD 1.1 billion in the 10 aircrafts allotted to this base.

