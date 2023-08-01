Transport

Romanian airline Dan Air adds three more direct flights from Brașov

01 August 2023

Romanian low-cost airline company Dan Air recently announced three more direct flights from Brașov for the winter. 

The operator is adding three additional routes to France, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Norway starting in November of this year. Airline representatives also have plans to bring in a second aircraft to serve operations in Brașov, according to We Radio.

Dan Air currently operates flights to ten destinations from Brașov-Ghimbav International Airport and Henri Coandă International Airport (Otopeni), ensuring connectivity between Romania and other major cities in Europe such as Rome, Brussels, Nuremberg, Stuttgart, London, Barcelona, Madrid, and Valencia. 

The company has been operating flights for over 5 years and has transported over 3 million passengers for companies in Europe and the Middle East. Currently, it is the only airline providing regular flights from Brașov.



(Photo source: Dan Air on Facebook)



