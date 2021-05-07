More wiretaps potentially create dissent among RO ruling parties

More wiretaps are leaking in Romania, reportedly from anti-corruption prosecutors, showing a Liberal (PNL, senior ruling) state secretary negotiating the bribe in a public procurement contract, G4media.ro reported. The ministry is currently controlled by the reformist party USR PLUS, through minister Catalin Drula.

The minister announced the dismantling of the agency involved in the deal, a RON 85 mln (EUR 20 mln) public procurement contract where the price paid allegedly was twice the market price.

The Liberal party leader Ludovic Orban expressed concerns related to the way the wiretaps leaked as long as the prosecutors have not published the investigations yet during the indictment procedure.

The tensions between the two main ruling partners have been visible since the coalition was forged at the end of last year. They are developing at a steady pace, but the significant overlap of their visions and the lack of alternative, stable political combinations keep the incumbent coalition relatively stable, though.

The internal elections within the National Liberal Party, with prime minister Florin Citu (more inclined to reforms) challenging incumbent leader Orban (conservative), adds indirectly more elements of dissent between the two ruling partners. In this regard, PM Citu winning the September 25 internal elections should, in principle, help the coherence of the ruling coalition - yet indeed generating changes within the LIberal party.

(Photo: Pixabay)

