Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by andreich on Mon, 07/05/2021 - 08:49
Politics

More wiretaps potentially create dissent among RO ruling parties

05 July 2021
More wiretaps are leaking in Romania, reportedly from anti-corruption prosecutors, showing a Liberal (PNL, senior ruling) state secretary negotiating the bribe in a public procurement contract, G4media.ro reported. The ministry is currently controlled by the reformist party USR PLUS, through minister Catalin Drula.

The minister announced the dismantling of the agency involved in the deal, a RON 85 mln (EUR 20 mln) public procurement contract where the price paid allegedly was twice the market price.

The Liberal party leader Ludovic Orban expressed concerns related to the way the wiretaps leaked as long as the prosecutors have not published the investigations yet during the indictment procedure.

The tensions between the two main ruling partners have been visible since the coalition was forged at the end of last year. They are developing at a steady pace, but the significant overlap of their visions and the lack of alternative, stable political combinations keep the incumbent coalition relatively stable, though.

The internal elections within the National Liberal Party, with prime minister Florin Citu (more inclined to reforms) challenging incumbent leader Orban (conservative), adds indirectly more elements of dissent between the two ruling partners. In this regard, PM Citu winning the September 25 internal elections should, in principle, help the coherence of the ruling coalition - yet indeed generating changes within the LIberal party.

