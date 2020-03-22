Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Sun, 03/22/2020 - 22:15
Social
Winter takes over Romania at the end of March
22 March 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Winter has made an unexpected comeback in Romania at the end of this week and is likely to stay at least until Wednesday, March 25.

Temperatures have dropped significantly all around the country on Sunday, March 22, and it has been snowing in the northern regions and the mountain area since Saturday night.

The mountain areas are already under a code yellow for moderate snowfall and, starting Monday morning, at around 2:00 AM, snow will intensify throughout the country, and especially in the southern half, according to the National Weather Administration (ANM).

Thus, Romania’s southwestern region (Oltenia and part of Banat) will be under code orange for abundant snowfall from Monday, March 23, until Wednesday, March 25. Meanwhile, the southeastern part of Romania (Muntenia and Dobrogea) and parts of Moldova and Transylvania will be under code yellow for moderate snowfall, in the same period.

Here is the map with the regions affected by the orange/yellow codes at the begining of this week (source: meteoromania.ro):

"

After the weather got significantly colder on Sunday compared to Saturday, the average daytime temperatures are expected to hit new lows on Monday (3-5 degrees Celsius), significantly under the normal temperatures for this period of March. In many regions, temperatures will be negative during the night. However, starting Tuesday, the temperatures will gradually rise until the end of the week.

In Bucharest, the weather will be very cold on Monday, March 23, with daytime temperatures of 2-4 degrees Celsius and negative temperatures during the night. A snow layer of about 8 to 14 cm is expected to form.

This episode of winter weather at the end of March comes after an unusually mild winter season in Romania, with below-average snowfall and higher than average temperatures.

[email protected]

(Photo source: ID 112718359 © Richard Gunion | Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Sun, 03/22/2020 - 22:15
Social
Winter takes over Romania at the end of March
22 March 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Winter has made an unexpected comeback in Romania at the end of this week and is likely to stay at least until Wednesday, March 25.

Temperatures have dropped significantly all around the country on Sunday, March 22, and it has been snowing in the northern regions and the mountain area since Saturday night.

The mountain areas are already under a code yellow for moderate snowfall and, starting Monday morning, at around 2:00 AM, snow will intensify throughout the country, and especially in the southern half, according to the National Weather Administration (ANM).

Thus, Romania’s southwestern region (Oltenia and part of Banat) will be under code orange for abundant snowfall from Monday, March 23, until Wednesday, March 25. Meanwhile, the southeastern part of Romania (Muntenia and Dobrogea) and parts of Moldova and Transylvania will be under code yellow for moderate snowfall, in the same period.

Here is the map with the regions affected by the orange/yellow codes at the begining of this week (source: meteoromania.ro):

"

After the weather got significantly colder on Sunday compared to Saturday, the average daytime temperatures are expected to hit new lows on Monday (3-5 degrees Celsius), significantly under the normal temperatures for this period of March. In many regions, temperatures will be negative during the night. However, starting Tuesday, the temperatures will gradually rise until the end of the week.

In Bucharest, the weather will be very cold on Monday, March 23, with daytime temperatures of 2-4 degrees Celsius and negative temperatures during the night. A snow layer of about 8 to 14 cm is expected to form.

This episode of winter weather at the end of March comes after an unusually mild winter season in Romania, with below-average snowfall and higher than average temperatures.

[email protected]

(Photo source: ID 112718359 © Richard Gunion | Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Explore Romania from the comfort of your home with our new Expat and Travel Guide in digital format! The 2020 edition is a perfect tool that helps you understand and discover Romania. Order your digital copy on Amazon!

1
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

22 March 2020
Social
Winter takes over Romania at the end of March
22 March 2020
Social
Romania buys 2 million Covid-19 tests from South Korea
22 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Number of infection cases hits 433, two dead, 64 recovered
22 March 2020
Social
Romania announces first death due to Covid-19
21 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Country closes borders for foreign citizens, malls close, people’s movement and religious service restricted
21 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Number of cases reaches 367, intra-community transmission is a reality
20 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Authorities consider limiting movement in the country to stop the spreading of the virus, according to working document
20 March 2020
Social
Brexit: Number of Romanians in the UK, some 20% higher than in official statistics

Get in Touch with Us