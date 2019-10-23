Newsroom
Locals try to scare away wild boars in small city near Bucharest
23 October 2019
At least two wild boars were spotted on Wednesday, October 23, in the small city of Otopeni, some 15 km north of Bucharest.

A video shared by local Digi24.ro shows the moment when some locals try to scare away two wild boars. Two policemen were also present at the scene.

“Wild boars spotted in Otopeni and a completely disorganized action of the authorities to chase them away. They got away and are now roaming freely around Otopeni at a time when children leave school. Instead of waiting for the veterinarian with the tranquilizer gun they started to attack them,” said the Digi24 viewer who sent the video.

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

40