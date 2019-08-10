Driver chases bear on the streets of central Romania city

A driver chased a bear on Sunday night, October 6, on the streets of Făgăraș, a city in central Romania, Digi24.ro reported.

At around 01:00 AM, a 112 call announced the presence of the animal close to the Făgăraș train station.

The gendarmes patrolled the area throughout the night but the bear could not be found.

The video of the bear being chased made it onto Facebook.

Meanwhile, in Braşov, some 65 km southeast of Făgăraș, two bears were spotted on Monday evening, October 7, on the city’s streets, Mediafax reported.

They were seen at the intersection of the Jepilor and Măcieşului streets. The population was warned through a Ro-Alert message.

Representatives of the emergency rescue service SMURD and a gendarme went to the area where the animals were seen. No victims were registered and the bears withdrew back into the forest.

A day before, on Sunday, four other bears were spotted in Predeal, also in Braşov county.

(Photo: Pexels.com)

