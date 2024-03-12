Romania tops list of Wiener Privatklinik's international patients

Romania is the country that contributes the most to Wiener Privatklinik's international patient base, representing 26% of the total, the Vienna-based hospital said.

Last year, the hospital provided care to more than 1,000 Romanian patients.

Wiener Privatklinik, one of Austria's largest private hospitals, registers over 12,000 admissions annually, with approximately 45% being international patients from over 20 countries, mainly from Central and Eastern Europe.

Of the Romanian patients it admitted last year, about 60% were cancer patients who accessed the services provided by the WPK Cancer European Academy Cancer Center. Romanian patients also turn to Wiener Privatklinik for surgical specialties. The surgical procedures in highest demand are in the fields of orthopedic-traumatology, cardiovascular surgery, reconstructive and peripheral nerve surgery, and pediatric surgery, the institution said. Additionally, second-opinion consultations and personalized check-up packages are ranked among the top requested medical services.

The hospital has two representative offices in Bucharest and Timisoara, providing Romanian patients with support for their medical visits to Vienna.

Wiener Privatklinik plans to invest EUR 70 million in a 22,000 sqm expansion, which will double the hospital's current size, it said.

Founded in 1871 in Vienna, Wiener Privatklinik provides medical services across more than 30 specialties, featuring ten competence centers, 145 beds, a surgical department with four operating rooms, and a radiology center equipped with PET-CT and nuclear medicine.

(Photo: the company)

