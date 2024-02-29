Healthcare

First contracts signed for three regional hospitals in Iasi, Cluj-Napoca and Craiova

29 February 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The contracts for preliminary works at the construction sites for two of the three planned regional hospitals in Romania, namely those located in Iasi and Cluj-Napoca, were signed in the presence of prime minister Marcel Ciolacu on February 28, according to Adevarul.

The contract for preliminary works at the third regional hospital, in Craiova, will be signed next week, PM Ciolacu said.

The first two hospitals are expected to cost RON 6.65 billion (EUR 1.34 billion), according to G4media.ro. Assuming that the third hospital is of similar size to the first two, all three regional hospitals are expected to cost some RON 10 billion (EUR 2 billion).

The competitive procedure to select the contractors for the regional hospitals was already launched.

The European Commission made available to Romania some EUR 300 million for these regional hospitals since 2018.

Finally, the government will use a combination of resources, including funds from the Resilience Facility (RON 710 million, or 11% – for the first two hospitals), public money from the state budget (some 49% for the first two hospitals) and loans from the European Investment Bank (EIB, 40% for the first two hospitals). The financing structure is likely to remain the same for the third hospital, located in Craiova.

Since the project is partly financed under the resilience Facility, the three hospitals should be completed by the end of 2026.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Sudok1/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Healthcare

First contracts signed for three regional hospitals in Iasi, Cluj-Napoca and Craiova

29 February 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The contracts for preliminary works at the construction sites for two of the three planned regional hospitals in Romania, namely those located in Iasi and Cluj-Napoca, were signed in the presence of prime minister Marcel Ciolacu on February 28, according to Adevarul.

The contract for preliminary works at the third regional hospital, in Craiova, will be signed next week, PM Ciolacu said.

The first two hospitals are expected to cost RON 6.65 billion (EUR 1.34 billion), according to G4media.ro. Assuming that the third hospital is of similar size to the first two, all three regional hospitals are expected to cost some RON 10 billion (EUR 2 billion).

The competitive procedure to select the contractors for the regional hospitals was already launched.

The European Commission made available to Romania some EUR 300 million for these regional hospitals since 2018.

Finally, the government will use a combination of resources, including funds from the Resilience Facility (RON 710 million, or 11% – for the first two hospitals), public money from the state budget (some 49% for the first two hospitals) and loans from the European Investment Bank (EIB, 40% for the first two hospitals). The financing structure is likely to remain the same for the third hospital, located in Craiova.

Since the project is partly financed under the resilience Facility, the three hospitals should be completed by the end of 2026.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Sudok1/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

29 February 2024
Healthcare
First contracts signed for three regional hospitals in Iasi, Cluj-Napoca and Craiova
28 February 2024
Transport
Construction started at Bucharest subway line to Otopeni Airport
28 February 2024
Culture
Romania wants to include Peleș and Pelișor castles on UNESCO World Heritage list
28 February 2024
Politics
Romania to hold presidential elections in September
28 February 2024
Transport
Consultants hired to find ways to keep Romania's Transfagarasan road open over winter
28 February 2024
Energy
Profit of Romania’s Hidroelectrica surges by 42% to record EUR 1.28 bln in 2023
27 February 2024
Healthcare
Romanian Parliament bans sale of electronic cigarettes to minors in stores or online
27 February 2024
Tech
Social media use in Romania in slight decline, TikTok to rise and surpass Facebook