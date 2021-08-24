Who’s Who in Romania: Bryan Wilson Jardine

This is a promotional text.

Mr. Bryan Wilson Jardine is an American lawyer who has lived and worked in Romania since 1996. He has been the Managing Partner of the Bucharest office of the leading regional law firm Wolf Theiss since 2005, and has also invested in tourism, by opening the Jardine Hills compound in the wine region of Dealu Mare.

Name: Bryan Wilson Jardine

Nationality: American

Current industry: Law

Current employer: Wolf Theiss

Current position: Managing Partner

Past brands/companies: Fulbright & Jaworski (1990 – 1994), Arent Fox (1996 – 2002), Squire Sanders & Dempsey (2002 – 2005)

Education: University of California (JUDr), 1990; Georgetown University (Science in Foreign Service, BA, Magna cum Laude), 1984; Admitted to the Bucharest Bar (2006); Admitted to the California State Bar Association (1990).

Years active professionally:

Bryan Wilson Jardine has been the Managing Partner of the Bucharest office of the leading regional law firm Wolf Theiss since 2005. A California-admitted (since 1990) and registered foreign lawyer with the Bucharest Bar Association, Bryan has lived and worked in Romania since 1996.

Professional accomplishments:

After graduating Georgetown University with a Bachelors degree in Foreign Service (BSFS) degree in 1984, Bryan worked for a number of years in the Washington, D.C. area. He started law school in 1987 at UCLA and graduated from UCLA School of Law in 1990 with a Juris Doctorate degree in law. For his first six years as a licensed attorney, he worked as a litigation attorney trying cases in southern California. In August, 1996, he had the opportunity to work in Romania as a representative of the American Bar Association (ABA) in a project intended to introduce best practices and model laws to the emerging markets of Central and Eastern Europe. He spent 1 year working for the ABA, until 1997 at which time he returned to his litigation practice in Los Angeles. However, given his experience working in Romania with the ABA, he was recruited by the Washington DC based law firm of Arent Fox to set up their Bucharest office in August 1998, as an expansion of their existing presence in the region with an office in Budapest, Hungary. In 2000, Arent Fox's Budapest office was acquired by the Cleveland-based law firm Squire Sanders & Dempsey and thereafter, at the beginning of 2002, Mr. Jardine helped to establish and oversee Squire Sanders' relationship with its affiliated office in Romania. Finally, in 2005 he was recruited by the Vienna-based law firm of Wolf Theiss to help establish and manage their office in Bucharest.

Over the years, Mr. Jardine has been involved in a number of landmark transactions in Romania, ranging from significant state privatization projects in the late 1990s/early 2000s to strategic foreign investment deals in the private sector more recently.

Hobbies & other interests:

Besides the practice of law, starting in 2004, he also began to acquire property in the Dealu Mare wine region of Romania which has culminated in the self-catering cottage location Jardine Hills. In addition to his activities in the legal and hospitality sectors, he has also had a number of roles in various movie and television productions that have been shot in Romania over the 25 years that he have been here and he continues to do commercial and corporate voiceover work for radio and television.

Entrepreneurial venture:

Americans Bryan and Mimi Jardine first came to Romania from Los Angeles in 1996 and travelled extensively around the beautiful countryside over the next several years. However, it was only in late 2003 that they decided to realize their dream of owning their own “home in the country”.

Their wish list was fairly basic—they needed something close and accessible to Bucharest to make weekend stays feasible, accessible by both car and rail if possible, and ideally with some land to accompany the house. In particular, they were both attracted to the famed Romanian wine region of Dealu Mare, situated about 100km northeast of Bucharest, at approximately the same latitude as Bordeaux and home to some of the finest vineyards in Romania.

The home they found in November 2003 was ideal for their needs, nestled in the lovely rolling green hills of Valea Scheilor—about 8 km north of the town of Mizil in the heart of Dealu Mare. The house and region ticked all the boxes—proximity to Bucharest, access to shopping and rail station in Mizil, electricity, indoor plumbing, a well and an international phone line.

The property was actually one house with an incomplete second story and a second smaller adjoining house suitable for a guest cottage together with 2.5 hectares of land, including some older vineyards and fruit trees. After buying the property in February 2004, they began renovation works on the main house in April of that same year.

Over the years, “Jardine Hills” developed into a desirable getaway for family and friends and Bryan and Mimi spent many wonderful days and evenings creating lasting memories there.

Finally, in 2014, they decided to take the next step to develop the venue further and to share the beauty and serenity of this location with others.

Accordingly, ground was broken on the construction of the new Jardine Hills compound in July 2015. The concept was to create three cozy but fully equipped guest cottages in which a couple, family or friends/coworkers could spend a weekend, a whole week or even longer together in their own home. Close to the main house, but with their own privacy, these new cottages would feature all the modern amenities of a modern home, but with the rustic charm of the regional surroundings. The houses would have privacy but also intimacy—sharing a pool and Jacuzzi area as well as outdoor barbecue and entertaining areas.

Their vision was realized when on July 4th, 2017 they officially opened the Cottages at Jardine Hills. Now you can enjoy what they have created: the peaceful serenity of the famed Romanian wine region in the comfort of your own home.

Contact details: https://www.jardinehills.ro

