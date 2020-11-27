Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica

 

Rare appearance in local forests: White wild boar filmed in southwestern Romania

27 November 2020
A rare white wild boar was recently spotted in the forests of Caras-Severin county, in southwestern Romania. 

A video captured by a wildlife monitoring camera shows the white boar searching for food with other wild boars. Local Wild Caras-Severin Association shared the images on Facebook.

“The other day, we caught a white wild boar (albino) on camera. Apparently, this is a pretty rare appearance in our country, being the second case encountered in the country,” Wild Caras-Severin Association said in the message accompanying the video.

“It seems that our Hungarian neighbors face this phenomenon more often […]. Similar cases were reported in Vrancea County by an association that monitors wildlife in the area.”

According to Digi24, specialists say that the white wild boar is a crossbreed between the domestic pig and the wild boar and that such cases have been reported mainly in western Hungary. Biologists do not rule out the possibility of migration from the neighboring country.

(Photo source: screenshot from Asociatia Wild Caras-Severin video)

