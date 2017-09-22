White Night of Galleries takes place in 12 cities across Romania

The White Night of Galleries will take place this year on October 6 in various art galleries, alternative art spaces, creative hubs and artists’ studios in 12 cities across Romania. The event takes place between 19:00 and 03:00.

The participating cities are Bucharest, Arad, Baia Mare, Brașov, Cluj Napoca, Craiova, Iași, Petrila, Reșița, Sibiu, Târgu Mureș and Timișoara.

For the first time this year, Petrila, a mining town in Western Romania, is part of the White Night of Galleries program. The town was included because of the cultural projects rolled out there by a group of artists, who have also managed to save from demolition the Petrila mine, one of the most important industrial patrimony monuments in the country.

To mark the inclusion, an exhibition focusing on Petrila will take place in Bucharest at BRD Scena 9 Residence. The exhibition is open from October 6 to November 5 and allows the public to discover parts of three unique museums: the Museum of the Mother, the Museum of the Romanian Plumber, and the Petrila Literary Colony.

The program of the White Night of Galleries is being updated here.

