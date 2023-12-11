White Image: Customer relationship automation accelerates sales and can increase loyalty by 30%

News from Companies

White Image, the first and largest email marketing company in Romania, estimates that the automation of the relationship with consumers will accelerate in the local market, leading to cost reductions and an increase in loyalty by up to 30%. The greatest impact is noted in areas such as financial banking, insurance, automobile, and e-commerce.

Starting from the automation in the banking field, such as those for account creation or issuing cards, which follow the signing of a contract, to those in the insurance market, which relate to regulations or those in the service segment, related to the review period, ITP expiration and more, all these processes have left their mark on the way we interact with companies.

Investments in customer relationship automation have increased by 20% since the pandemic until now, and as a rule, an average investment for a business is 1,000 euros per month, depending on complexity, size, channels, etc.

"If the right content is sent to the right person at the right time, the results obtained can be double compared to any marketing campaign of a company. In the post-sales support activity, where the customer's interactions with the brand are well identified and there is the necessary information to make the communication relevant, the degree of loyalty according to studies can increase by 20%-30%", says Grațiela Lupu, Managing Partner White Image.

There are many communications regulated by law, which if they were not sent automatically by email, for example, would generate significantly higher costs than if they were sent through the traditional system.

Another important role that automation can play is when reminding the customer that they need to pay a rate, insurance, or tax that, if not paid on time, would result in penalties.

"The key is to be able to communicate with a customer all the relevant information, at the stage in which they are in the relationship with the brand. For example, in the banking field, there are cards with which you can have different benefits, and discounts at various merchants, but this information is often communicated only on ebanking platforms but does not reach the customer when they could enjoy it. In this case, email or SMS automation can help the information reach customers at the right time", explains Andrei Georgescu, co-founder of White Image.

Artificial intelligence helps to improve processes, for example in audience segmentation. With the support of AI, a retailer can identify mothers-to-be just by a pattern of purchasing behavior.

In the e-commerce area, artificial intelligence can help recommend products with a higher probability of purchase for each current or potential customer. However, in ecommerce automation covers at most 10% of online customers because the product life cycle is very short. As a result, the moments of interaction with the respective product are also less, but also in this case the efficiency of automation is high, especially if it is complemented by other segmentation tactics.

Companies are investing billions of dollars globally to improve their CRM (Customer Relationship Management) area, according to the latest studies, and in Romania this segment has seen double-digit growth in recent years.

