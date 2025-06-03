WFH4Life and resilience in IT sector: Lessons from Innobyte, the Romanian eCommerce software veteran

Expert Corner

In a recent interview, Cătălin Șomfălean, CEO of Innobyte, reveals the recruitment and organizational culture consolidation strategies that allow the largest dedicated eCommerce software company in the country to navigate current socio-economic and geopolitical challenges successfully.

The global tech landscape is undergoing an era of accelerated transformations, marked by geopolitical tensions, economic fluctuations, and a constant redefinition of work models. In this hectic context, companies in the Romanian IT sector are forced to demonstrate not only technical excellence but also remarkable strategic agility. Innobyte, the largest local company specialized in eCommerce software, with a solid team of 45 specialists in Magento, VTEX, and other cutting-edge technologies, demonstrates how experience and a clear vision can constitute powerful anchors. We spoke with Cătălin Șomfălean, CEO of Innobyte, about how the company approaches recruitment and organizational culture in these dynamic times.

Resilience in the face of external challenges

Geopolitical tensions and sovereignty currents have not avoided the Romanian business environment either. "Innobyte has built its strategy on principles of sustainable growth and resilience", states Cătălin Șomfălean. "Although these phenomena have generated some caution in the market, our strategic recruitment direction has remained consistent. We focus on organic expansion, continuously optimizing internal processes and team efficiency, which allows us to recruit targetedly, without budgetary pressures". This approach is supported by constant monitoring of socio-economic developments for agile tactical adjustments.

IT talent dynamics and candidate expectations

Romania is consolidating its role as a tech hub, and the quality of IT specialists is continuously growing. Global phenomena, such as "reshoring", may reconfigure the local market, but Innobyte's CEO sees opportunities here: "We are confident that these moves will open new doors for solid Romanian and European companies, like Innobyte, which offer stability and complex projects."

This dynamic is also reflected in candidate expectations. "We are seeing a more mature approach," explains Șomfălean. "If a few years ago we witnessed a fierce 'hunt' for talent, now candidates are much more analytical, choosing their employer based on alignment with personal values, project quality, and long-term development opportunities. This benefits us, as Innobyte has always emphasized an environment that fosters growth and large-scale eCommerce projects."

The work revolution: flexibility and efficiency

The pandemic accelerated the adoption of the remote work model, and Innobyte fully embraced this transformation. "Experience has shown us that our teams can achieve and even exceed previous productivity levels working remotely", emphasizes the CEO. "We have adopted a flexible hybrid model, with most colleagues preferring to work remotely – hence our internal motto #WFH4Life (work from home for life). This approach has significantly expanded our national recruitment area, allowing us to attract top talent from all corners of the country".

Demographic challenges and investment in the future

Despite the fact that Romania is facing demographic challenges such as migration and an aging population, Innobyte relies on the advantages of the remote model. "We are not geographically limited", says Șomfălean. "In our field, accumulated experience is extremely valuable, and age is irrelevant; the essential criteria are technical competence and growth potential". The company plans to resume its internship programs, considering them a strategic investment: "We have had successful programs in the past and are excited to resume these initiatives to cultivate and attract fresh talent".

Navigating economic volatility

In a tech sector that has seen major adjustments in the last two decades, stability becomes a major asset. "For Innobyte, with 19 years of experience, this juncture underscores the importance of the predictability we offer", mentions Cătălin Șomfălean. "Candidates are looking for a safe work environment and a supportive culture".

Interestingly, Innobyte's CEO says that he has observed "a recalibration of financial expectations from candidates, correlated with a significant increase in the number of direct applications, which indicates a recognition of our employer brand".

Skills for the future: tech savvy and adaptability

In the context of digital transformation and the emergence of AI, fundamental skills in Magento, VTEX, and associated backend technologies remain crucial. "However, we are extremely attentive to the evolution of AI", adds Șomfălean. "We prioritize candidates with a native curiosity and an openness to learn and integrate new technologies. We see AI not just as an efficiency tool, but also as an increasingly important component in creating personalized eCommerce solutions".

Beyond technical skills, soft skills are decisive. "At Innobyte, we always look for people who demonstrate integrity, responsibility, and a strong practical sense", explains the CEO. "Communication skills, genuine collaboration, empathy, transparency, and the desire to share knowledge are pillars of our culture. In an era of rapid change, we greatly appreciate adaptability and proactivity".

In an industry defined by rapid innovation and constant change, Innobyte demonstrates that a solid foundation, built on experience, strategic adaptability, and a human-centered organizational culture, is the key not only to survival but also to prosperous and sustainable growth. Cătălin Șomfălean's vision reflects a leadership aware of present challenges but firmly anchored in the values that ensure long-term success.

*This is Partner content.