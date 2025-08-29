M&A

Westlake to acquire compounding solutions business of ACI, owner of plant in Romania

29 August 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Westlake Corporation (NYSE: WLK) announced it has entered an agreement to acquire the global compounding solutions businesses of the ACI/Perplastic Group, a Portugal-based global manufacturer of specialty materials serving the wire and cable sectors, Profit.ro reported.

The transaction, which helps expand Westlake’s offerings, is expected to close in early 2026, subject to customary closing conditions, including receipt of regulatory approvals.

Headquartered in Portugal’s Guarda, ACI has four production facilities, located in Mexico, Portugal, Romania, and Tunisia, which manufacture polyvinyl chloride (PVC), polyolefin, silicone, and thermoplastic rubber compounds. At the end of 2024, ACI had net sales of approximately EUR 210 million.

Westlake is a global manufacturer and supplier of petrochemicals, polymers, and building products, including PVC compounds, and polyethylene. Headquartered in Houston, the company has operations in Asia, Europe, and North America.

simona@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Vichaya Kiatyingangsulee/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
M&A

Westlake to acquire compounding solutions business of ACI, owner of plant in Romania

29 August 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Westlake Corporation (NYSE: WLK) announced it has entered an agreement to acquire the global compounding solutions businesses of the ACI/Perplastic Group, a Portugal-based global manufacturer of specialty materials serving the wire and cable sectors, Profit.ro reported.

The transaction, which helps expand Westlake’s offerings, is expected to close in early 2026, subject to customary closing conditions, including receipt of regulatory approvals.

Headquartered in Portugal’s Guarda, ACI has four production facilities, located in Mexico, Portugal, Romania, and Tunisia, which manufacture polyvinyl chloride (PVC), polyolefin, silicone, and thermoplastic rubber compounds. At the end of 2024, ACI had net sales of approximately EUR 210 million.

Westlake is a global manufacturer and supplier of petrochemicals, polymers, and building products, including PVC compounds, and polyethylene. Headquartered in Houston, the company has operations in Asia, Europe, and North America.

simona@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Vichaya Kiatyingangsulee/Dreamstime.com)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

29 August 2025
Finance
Romania raises VAT exemption threshold for small businesses, simplifies registration
29 August 2025
Society
President Nicușor Dan condemns attack on Asian delivery worker in Bucharest: “Such acts are intolerable”
28 August 2025
Transport
Romanian executive increases annual road vignette for cars
28 August 2025
Events
Ricky Martin to perform in Bucharest in December
28 August 2025
Defense
Romanian frigate assumes command of NATO’s Operation Sea Guardian for second time
28 August 2025
Politics
Ursula von der Leyen travels to Romania next week for EU-NATO defence talks at Black Sea
28 August 2025
Politics
Leaders of France, Germany, and Poland travel to the Republic of Moldova to back pro-EU camp
28 August 2025
Justice
"Go back to your country": Romanian man detained over attack on foreign delivery worker in Bucharest