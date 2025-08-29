Westlake to acquire compounding solutions business of ACI, owner of plant in Romania

Westlake Corporation (NYSE: WLK) announced it has entered an agreement to acquire the global compounding solutions businesses of the ACI/Perplastic Group, a Portugal-based global manufacturer of specialty materials serving the wire and cable sectors, Profit.ro reported.

The transaction, which helps expand Westlake’s offerings, is expected to close in early 2026, subject to customary closing conditions, including receipt of regulatory approvals.

Headquartered in Portugal’s Guarda, ACI has four production facilities, located in Mexico, Portugal, Romania, and Tunisia, which manufacture polyvinyl chloride (PVC), polyolefin, silicone, and thermoplastic rubber compounds. At the end of 2024, ACI had net sales of approximately EUR 210 million.

Westlake is a global manufacturer and supplier of petrochemicals, polymers, and building products, including PVC compounds, and polyethylene. Headquartered in Houston, the company has operations in Asia, Europe, and North America.

(Photo source: Vichaya Kiatyingangsulee/Dreamstime.com)