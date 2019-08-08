Weekend calendar: Summer Well, Turkish fest, new Angry Birds movie in cinemas

Events:

Summer Well festival – August 10-11, on the Stirbey Domain in Buftea, near Bucharest. More details here

Turkish Festival – August 8-11, in Bucharest’s Herastrau Park (Charles de Gaulle entrance). Find out more here

Outdoor movies in Constanta – ongoing, ends on August 18, on the Casino promenade. Program available here

Revolution Festival – August 8-10, at Liceul Silvic Timisoara. Further details here

Space Adventure exhibition – on at Romexpo in Northern Bucharest until October 15. Read more about it here

New in cinemas:

The Angry Birds Movie 2

Starring Peter Dinklage, Dove Cameron, Sterling K. Brown, Bill Hader

