Newsroom
08/08/2019
Events
Weekend calendar: Summer Well, Turkish fest, new Angry Birds movie in cinemas
08 August 2019
Events:

Summer Well festival – August 10-11, on the Stirbey Domain in Buftea, near Bucharest. More details here

Turkish Festival – August 8-11, in Bucharest’s Herastrau Park (Charles de Gaulle entrance). Find out more here 

Outdoor movies in Constanta – ongoing, ends on August 18, on the Casino promenade. Program available here 

Revolution Festival – August 8-10, at Liceul Silvic Timisoara. Further details here

Space Adventure exhibition – on at Romexpo in Northern Bucharest until October 15. Read more about it here

New in cinemas:

The Angry Birds Movie 2

Starring Peter Dinklage, Dove Cameron, Sterling K. Brown, Bill Hader

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Summer Well Festival)

