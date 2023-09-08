Weekend calendar: Balkanik, Bucharest Jazz Festival, Enescu Festival, TIFF Sibiu & more

Music festivals covering many genres are ongoing in Bucharest, while film fans in Sibiu, Brașov, Predeal and Râșnov can see new releases and movies related to mountaineering culture.

In Bucharest

Balkanik Festival - Home of World Music

September 8 – September 10

Now in its tenth edition, the event held at Uranus Garden and on Uranus Street, brings live concerts, an extensive crafts fair, exhibitions, DJ sets, workshops, demonstrations, debates, and more. More on the program here.

George Enescu Festival

Until September 24

The largest classical music event in the country showcases this weekend performances from the Gothenburg Symphony Orchestra alongside violinist Alena Baeva, Franz Liszt Chamber Orchestra, Avi Avital, Kirill Gerstein, Vienna Philharmonic, and Europa Galante, among others. More on the program here.

Bucharest Jazz Festival

September 7 – September 10

This year’s event is set to lineup artists such as Grammy-winner Meshell Ndegeocello, Sebastian Spanache, Mircea Tiberian Quartet, Muntet, Norzeatic & Qinta Spartă, Gin Tonic Orchestra, Nubiyan Twist, and more. More on the program here.

Bucharest International Dance Film Festival

September 7 – September 10

This is the ninth edition of the event, and the program includes a variety of events, ranging from film screenings and VR experiences to performances and workshops for the Bucharest community of artists and activities for the elderly or children. More here.

Open-air cinema in Titan Park

Until September 10

The program of outdoor film screenings in Titan Park ends this weekend with screenings of James Huth’s Le nouveau jouet, Jérôme Salle’s Kompromat, and Tarik Saleh’s Cairo Conspiracy. Access is free of charge. More on the program here.

Art Safari Love Edition

Until September 10

Art Safari’s 12th edition is coming to an end this weekend, the last one to see Love Stories, a National Portrait Gallery exhibition of portraits of the most famous couples, as well as exhibitions focused on Romanian artists Constantin Artachino and Ion Alin Gheorghiu, among others.

Realpolitik

Until September 24

This new exhibition, encompassing works by Romanian painter Roman Tolici, is open at Combinatul Fondului Plastic in Bucharest. More here.

Drawing through time

September 7 - October 5

Featuring works by Loredana Gruia, it is part of a project that generated four exhibitions in Amsterdam. Open at Celula de Artă. More here.

In the country

Alpin Film Festival

Until September 10

The film event dedicated to mountaineering culture and civilization screens more than 40 films from all over the world, alongside exhibitions, conferences, book launches, and various other events. Screenings take place in Brașov, Predeal and Râșnov. More on the program here.

TIFF Sibiu

September 7 – September 10

More than 25 screenings are scheduled for this edition in Sibiu’s Gran Square and at CineGold. Among the premieres are Tudor Giurgiu’s latest film, Freedom. The screenings in Grand Square and the ones for children are free. More on the program here.

Oktoberfest Brașov

Until September 10

The 14th edition of the event is held in Tractorul Park. The program is available here.

(Photo courtesy of Balkanik Festival)

