Balkanik Festival to take place in Bucharest in September

Balkanik Festival - Home of World Music, now in its tenth edition, will take place between September 8 and 10 in Bucharest, at Uranus Garden and on Uranus Street, offering three days filled with live concerts, an extensive crafts fair, exhibitions, DJ sets, workshops, demonstrations, debates, and nature relaxation.

In this anniversary edition, the main stage of the festival, in Uranus Garden, from 6:00 PM to 11:00 PM, will host performances by Ovidiu Lipan Tandarica and Fanfara din Zece Prajini (Romania), Extraliscio (Italy), Taraf de Caliu (Romania), Papiers d'Arménies with Dan Gharibian (Armenia-France), SMADJ Balkan Project (France-Tunisia), Paulina (Romania), Ufuk Coskun & friends (Turkey-Romania), Wernyhora (Poland), and Kristijan Azirovic Orkestar (Serbia).

On Uranus Street, from 4:00 PM on Friday and from 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Saturday and Sunday, a DJ stage focusing on world music and nostalgia will feature performances by ABASC, M.O.Z.A.R & Bad Mirel, Miko, Ligia Kesisian & Lucas Molina, Pixar Stelar, Daniel Mitulescu, and Irina Popescu.

Aside from music, attendees will enjoy demonstrations and workshops on ancient crafts such as weaving, ceramics, embroidery, jewelry making, silver, and copper processing. They will also be able to visit numerous photography, collage, and illustration exhibitions.

Uranus Garden and Uranus Street will also host the largest traditional and contemporary crafts fair during the three days of the festival, while twenty diverse gastronomic areas dedicated to gourmands will offer delights from pot cooking to oriental vegan delicacies, Latin American dishes, and sand coffee.

As part of the anniversary edition, debates will take place on the topics of community as a resource, activating local communities, slow fashion and slow design, cultural ecosystem, re-sourcing local music, eco-heritage, sustainability, and more. Participants in these debates include representatives from various organizations such as the Bunesti School, Pro Patrimonio, Semne cusute, Cosanzeana, the "Mihai Cristea" Plant Genetic Resource Bank, artists such as Sasa Liviu Stoianovici (Balkan Taksim), Alina Usurelu, Gabriel Durlan, Alexandru Claudiu Maxim, and many others.

Children will have the opportunity to participate in numerous educational and fun activities, and workshops, and enjoy the Balkanik Festival, which is not only a bridge between cultures but also between generations.

(Photo source: the organizers)