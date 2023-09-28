Weekend Calendar: Art Safari, Bucharest International Experimental Film Festival, Brâncuși, Picasso exhibitions, Sibiu Sounds, TIFF Oradea, and more

Major exhibitions are open this weekend in Timișoara and Bucharest, where the Open Streets program continues, alongside film and theater festivals, and the opening of the opera season.

In Bucharest

Art Safari

September 29 - January 14

An edition focused on music, the story of the nocturnal city, love, and legendary bags worn by stars and superstars. The program is available here.

Bucharest International Experimental Film Festival

Until October 1

The festival, dedicated to films that innovatively explore the conventions of cinematic language, screens films presented as international premieres in competitions of festivals like Rotterdam, Berlin, Locarno, or FID Marseille. More on the program here.

The Picasso Effect

Until January 8

The exhibition open at the Museum of Recent Art (MARe) includes works by Picasso and by Romanian artists he influence. More on this here.

Bukfeszt

September 27 – October 2

Seven performances are part of the program of the festival of Hungarian theaters, held at Odeon Theater. All performances in the festival are presented with Romanian translation. The program is listed here.

Bucharest Science Festival

September 27 – October 1

Conferences and debates, exhibitions, experiments and demonstrations, documentary film screenings are meant to open new perspectives for participants. The program is available here.

Slow Coffee Festival

September 29 – October 1

This specialty coffee festival is held at Combinatul Fondului Plastic. More details here.

La Bohème

October 1

This production of Puccin’s La Bohème opens the 2023-2024 season at the National Opera in Bucharest. It stars soprano Anita Hartig, who previously performed the role of Mimi at the Teatro alla Scala in Milano, the Royal Opera House Covent Garden, and the Metropolitan Opera of New York, among others. Tenor Long Long is Rodolfo, Jin Wang is conducting. More on the cast here.

SoMe Festival

Until October 12

The project invites the public to an urban exploration and immersive experiences involving 33 video works that can be seen throughout the city: in universities, art galleries, artist run venues, cultural institutes, bookshops, museums, coffee shops and more. More details here.

Happiness is simple

Starting September 20

The second solo exhibition of Antonia Ionescu, open at Palatul Bragadiru in a partnership with Celula de Artă, invites visitors to explore the artist’s perspective on happiness. More here.

Open Streets

Until October 8

Major arteries in downtown Bucharest but also in its districts close for car traffic over the weekend but open for pedestrians with a host of events and activities.

In the country

Harvest Day in Archita

September 30

The event, organized by Mihai Eminescu Trust, invites visitors to an afternoon of music, workshops, and showcasing of traditional products in the park in front of the Evangelical Church. A cartoon film screening also takes place in the village on the same day. More details here.

Brâncuși: Romanian Sources and Universal Perspectives

September 30 - January 28

The National Art Museum of Timișoara hosts this exhibition gathering some 100 works of the Romanian artist: sculptures, drawings, and photos. More here.

The Nordic Film Festival

September 28 – October 1

The festival, held in Timișoara, screens 12 films by filmmakers from Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. More here.

Gurre-Lieder

September 28 - 29

More than 400 musicians from three music institutions in Germany and Romania will perform Arnold Schönberg’s monumental Gurre-Lieder in the Timișoara’s Rozelor Park. Entrance is free. More details here.

The Night-Art Festival

September 29 – October 10

Contemporary art works, light installations, theater performances, and guided night tour are in the program of this event held in Timișoara. More here.

Sibiu Sounds

September 29 – 30

The city’s Small Square (Piața Mică) will host the sixth edition of the event focusing only on local artists. More than 60 Sibiu artists, individuals or bands, will perform at the festival, where entrance is free. More on the program here.

TIFF Oradea

September 29 – October 1

The event’s sixth edition brings premieres, cine-concerts, and event screenings. The screenings in Unirii Square are free entrance, within the available seating. The program is available here.

Transilvania International Book Festival

September 28 – October 1

The Cluj-Napoca event counts among its guests Mexican novelist and screenwriter Guillermo Arriaga, Portuguese writer David Machado, and Italian writer Dacia Maraini. More on the event here.

(Photo: LCVA/ Dreamstime)