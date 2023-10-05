Weekend Calendar: Animest, Romanian Jewelry Week, Bucharest Photofest, Diploma Show, Timișoara Jazz Festival, Sibiu Opera Festival and more

Photography, jewelry, and street art are in focus at various festivals in Bucharest, while Timișoara is hosting its City Celebration, and Sibiu an opera festival.

Animest

October 6 – October 15

An extensive and diverse selection of animation films and several competition sections at the only local cinema event that qualifies films for the list of eligible Oscar candidates. Latvia is the focus country at this edition. More on the program here.

Bucharest Photofest

October 6 – October 15

Exhibitions, film screenings, photo walks & workshops, talks & debates, artist talks and the Bucharest Photofest Conference are all part of the program of the event, available here.

Romanian Jewelry Week

Until October 8

Designers from all over the world are set to showcase their work at the event, which covers eight group exhibitions in addition to the main one. More details here.

PeriFEERIC – NeighbourGOOD Days of Bucharest

October 7 - 8

The event is meant to turn the periphery areas of the city into “center of artistic expression,” hosting events attractive for audiences of all ages. Details on the program are available here.

Outline StreetArt Festival

October 6 – October 30

This street art festival kicks off with a three-day, free-entrance event in Lacul Tei Park, where the public can attend a series of workshops. Throughout the month of October, ten local artists will design seven large-size mural painting in the city’s District 2. More info here.

Diploma Show

October 7 – October 15

Exhibitions, a design fair, pop-up cinema, and outdoor experiences are part of the program of the festival focusing on the young generation of Romanian artists, architects and designers. More details here.

Open Streets

Until October 8

Major arteries in downtown Bucharest but also in its districts close for car traffic over the weekend but open for pedestrians with a host of events and activities.

Art Safari

Until January 14

An edition focused on music, the story of the nocturnal city, love, and legendary bags worn by stars and superstars. The program is available here.

The Picasso Effect

Until January 8

The exhibition open at the Museum of Recent Art (MARe) includes works by Picasso and by Romanian artists he influence. More on this here.

La Traviata

October 6

This production of Verdi’s La Traviata is directed by Paul Curran and stars Marta Sandu Ofrim as Violetta, Alin Stoica as Alfredo, and Alexandru Constantin as Germont. More here.

SoMe Festival

Until October 12

The project invites the public to an urban exploration and immersive experiences involving 33 video works that can be seen throughout the city: in universities, art galleries, artist run venues, cultural institutes, bookshops, museums, coffee shops and more. More details here.

Happiness is simple

Starting September 20

The second solo exhibition of Antonia Ionescu, open at Palatul Bragadiru in a partnership with Celula de Artă, invites visitors to explore the artist’s perspective on happiness. More here.

Paul Mureșan - No, i bine ce-ai făcut?

October 5 – October 12

This solo show by artist Paul Mureșan gathers 29 graphic art works. It is open at Arthub Bucharest. Additional details here.

In the country

Brâncuși: Romanian Sources and Universal Perspectives

Until January 28

The National Art Museum of Timișoara hosts this exhibition gathering some 100 works of the Romanian artist: sculptures, drawings, and photos. More here.

Timișoara City Celebration

October 6 – October 8

The celebration of the city invites the public to explore the Timișoara Capital of Culture program along the river Bega. More details here.

Timișoara Jazz Festival

October 5 – October 8

The 13th edition of the event features performances from Paolo Fresu Devil Quartet, Vandercris, Vandercris, Paweł Kaczmarczyk Trio, Yuri Daniel Quartet - Northern Lights, Ruggero Robin Trio, and more. The program is available here.

The Night-Art Festival

Until October 10

Contemporary art works, light installations, theater performances, and guided night tour are in the program of this event held in Timișoara. More here.

CineEuroConnect

Until November 15

This exhibition, which encompasses items and stories about the world of film, is open at CRAFT in Timișoara. More details here.

Sibiu Opera Festival

Until October 13

Numerous performances and a canto masterclass are part of the program of the festival organized by the Sibiu State Philharmonic. More details here.

Harvest Day

October 7

The event, organized by Ateliere Fără Frontiere, takes place at the bio&co farm in Ciocănari, Dambovița county. It is meant to promote fair trade and local, season food. The program includes a guided tour of the farm, nutrition and cooking workshops, socializing, games, and various outdoor activities. More details here.

(Photo: Muzeul National de Arta Timisoara Facebook Page)

