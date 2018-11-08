Weekend Calendar: Kinodiseea, Docuart Fest, Urban Eye, The Nutcracker

Events:

Docuart Fest 2018 – ongoing, ends November 11. At several venues in Bucharest. The program is available here.

Urban Eye Film Festival – ongoing, ends November 11. At Cinema Elvire Popesco and Apollo 111 Theater in the capital. The program is available here.

Kinodiseea, the film festival for a young audience – November 8 – 13 at several cinemas in Bucharest. The program is here.

Hungarian Film Week – November 11 – 18 at the Romanian Peasant Museum. The program is listed here.

The Nutcracker premiere – November 10,11, 14. At the Bucharest Opera House. Tickets can be purchased here.

V for Vintage -contemporary design and vintage culture fair- November 10 -11. At Telephones’ Palace. More here.

Invasion of the Giants Lego exhibition – ongoing, ends February 24, 2019. At the Grand Arena Shopping Mall in Bucharest. More details here.

Painted Architectures. Post-conceptual Spanish Figurative exhibition – open until November 30, at the Cervantes Institute in Bucharest. Further details here.

The Portrait of the Collector exhibition – ongoing, ends January 31, 2019 at the Art Collections Museum in Bucharest. Further details here.

Movie openings:

Elliot the Littlest Reindeer

Starring: Josh Hutcherson, Samantha Bee

The Girl in the Spider’s Web

Starring: Sylvia Hoeks, Claire Foy, Keith Stanfield, Stephen Merchant, Vicky Krieps

