Submitted by roinsider on Wed, 11/06/2019 - 15:11
Weekend calendar: Bucharest International Experimental Film Festival, UrbanEye, Ozosep Fair, 2019 Palme d'Or winner in local cinemas
07 November 2019
Events:

SoNoRo chamber music festival: ongoing, ends November 17, in Bucharest and in other cities in the country. The program is available here.

UrbanEye: ongoing, ends November 10, in several venues in Bucharest. The program is available here.

Bucharest International Experimental Film Festival: ongoing, ends November 10, in several venues in Bucharest. The program is listed here.

Japanese Film Festival: ongoing, ends November 8, at Cinemateca Romana. More on the program here.

Ozosep Fair of traditional food products: November 9 at Cafe Verona. More on the event here.

KINOdiseea - International Children Film Festival: November 8 - November 13, in several locations in Bucharest. The program is available here.

Movie openings:

Parasite

Starring: Kang-ho Song, Sun-kyun Lee, Woo-sik Choi, Yeo-Jeong Jo

Queen Marie of Romania

Starring: Roxana Lupu, Daniel Plier, Adrian Titieni

(Photo: Miluta Fluieras/ UrbanEye Film Festival Facebook Page)

