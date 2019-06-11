Weekend calendar: Bucharest International Experimental Film Festival, UrbanEye, Ozosep Fair, 2019 Palme d'Or winner in local cinemas

Events:
SoNoRo chamber music festival: ongoing, ends November 17, in Bucharest and in other cities in the country. The program is available here.
UrbanEye: ongoing, ends November 10, in several venues in Bucharest. The program is available here.
Bucharest International Experimental Film Festival: ongoing, ends November 10, in several venues in Bucharest. The program is listed here.
Ozosep Fair of traditional food products: November 9 at Cafe Verona. More on the event here.
KINOdiseea - International Children Film Festival: November 8 - November 13, in several locations in Bucharest. The program is available here.
Movie openings:
Parasite
Starring: Kang-ho Song, Sun-kyun Lee, Woo-sik Choi, Yeo-Jeong Jo
Queen Marie of Romania
Starring: Roxana Lupu, Daniel Plier, Adrian Titieni
(Photo: Miluta Fluieras/ UrbanEye Film Festival Facebook Page)