Weekend Calendar: Gaudeamus book fair, Nordic Film Festival, fARAD, Timișoara & Cluj Christmas markets and more

Fall’s largest book fair is open this weekend in Bucharest, where Nordic cinema is in focus at a dedicated festival, while Timișoara and Cluj-Napoca see the opening of their Christmas markets.

In Bucharest

Gaudeamus book fair

November 22 – November 26

This is the 30th edition of the fair, which will gather close to 200 exhibitors with a variety of editorial products. The event takes place at the Central Pavilion of Romexpo. Entrance is free. More details here.

Nordic Film Festival

November 23 – November 26

Fans of Nordic cinema can see 14 feature films from directors from Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. More on the event, which takes place at Elvire Popesco Cinema, here.

Bucharest Early Music Festival

November 2 – December 5

Affetti is the theme of this year’s edition, which debuts with a solo harpsichord concert by Alexander von Heissen at the National Museum of Art of Romania. Jordi Savall & Hespèrion XXI are scheduled to perform at the event, which will also see performances from Francois Lazarevitch and Les Musiciens de Saint-Julien, Simone Vallerotonda and I Bassifondi, Mira Glodeanu and the ensemble Sempre, Martyna Pastuszka & {oh!} Orkiestra, Elisabeth Seitz and Nuovo aspetto, Fonte di Gioia, Filotheu Monahul and the choirs Melos paisian. The program is available here.

George Enescu Philharmonic concerts

November 16, 17

The George Enescu Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Naiden Todorov, performs a program of works by Vladigerov, Schumann and Brahms. Alina Holender plays the cello. More details here.

Fall season at the National Museum of Contemporary Art (MNAC)

Starting November 2

The fall season covers MNAC’s efforts to recover important personalities in the recent history of Romanian visual arts, solo exhibitions, representatives of cultural minorities that contribute today to the diversity of the art scene, but also an international group exhibition. More details are available here.

Art Safari

Until January 14

An edition focused on music, the story of the nocturnal city, love, and legendary bags worn by stars and superstars. The program is available here.

The Picasso Effect

Until January 8

The exhibition open at the Museum of Recent Art (MARe) includes works by Picasso and by Romanian artists he influence. More on this here.

Some things should (not) be said

November 1 – December 1

This exhibition with works by Alex Manea, open at Palatul Bragadiru, presents a creative mix bringing together two of the artist’s projects Feelings and V.I.D. More details here.

All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy

Starting October 20

The first solo exhibition of Düsseldorf-based artist Cătălin Pîslaru inaugurates Gaep’s new venue, at 8 Giuseppe Garibaldi St. More details here.

Alice in Wonderland @ Botanical Garden

Until March 3

This outdoor multimedia exhibition combining light and music, open at Dimitrie Brandza Botanical Garden, invites children and grownups alike to discover the magical universe of Alice in Wonderland. Further details here.

Gingerbread Fair

November 25, 26

Ioanid Park hosts this Christmas-themed fair with a variety of workshops on decorating or making gingerbread. More here.

Bucarest Accueil Christmas Market

November 26

The event takes place at Caro Hotel, where visitors can find a variety of presents but also activities for children. More here.

Iridiscent – International Contemporary Dance Festival

Until December 1

This year’s program brings performances and works by creators such as Ioana Paraskevopoulou, Jérôme Bel, Adriana Butoi, Jean-Baptiste Baele, Mădălina Dan, Moritz Ostruschnjak, Florin Flueraș, Janet Novás, Ioana Marchidan, Dominik Więcek, Ioana Păun, Simona Deaconescu & Vanessa Goodman, Iva Sveshtarova & Willy Prager, and their guests. More on the program here.

In the country

Brâncuși: Romanian Sources and Universal Perspectives

Until January 28

The National Art Museum of Timișoara hosts this exhibition gathering some 100 works of the Romanian artist: sculptures, drawings, and photos. More here.

Tot ce ai văzut se va împlini/ All You Have Seen Will Come True

Until December 3

This exhibition, a retrospective of the last ten years of activity of artist Andrei Gamarț is open at the Multicultural Center of Transilvania University in Brașov. More here.

Timișoara Chistmas Market

November 26 – January 7

A dome of lights and the Christmas tree have been set up in front of the city’s Opera House, the Ferris wheel is in Victoriei Square, while the ice skating rink can be found in Libertății Square. As a first this year, Sf. Gheorghe Square will also have festive decorations. More here.

Sibiu Christmas Market

November 17 - January 2

Sibiu’s Grand Square hosts one of the most popular Christmas markets in the country. Season products, a corner and activities for children, and light projections are part of the program. More details here.

Craiova Christmas Market

November 17 – January 2

The fair takes place in four venues in the city, namely the Old Town, William Shakespeare Square, Doljana, and Mihai Viteazul Square. Among other attractions, visitors can take a ride on the Ferris wheel and take photos at the unique little houses painted by artists. More here.

Cluj Christmas Market – Planet Christmas

November 24 – December 31

Organized by Untold Universe, the market takes place in Unirii Square. Carla’s Dreams, EMAA and Speak Floyd are among the artists performing at the event this weekend. More here.

fARAD

November 22 – November 26

The documentary film festival takes place at Cinema Arta and other venues in Arad. Besides the selection of films, the program also includes an exhibition of Milton Glaser posters, a poster workshop for young designers, film screenings for high schoolers, and various discussions with directors, writers, and artists. More here.

(Photo: Catarii/ Dreamstime)

