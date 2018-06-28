Events:
JazzTM festival – June 29 – July 1, in Timisoara, western Romania. Read more about the event here
Shine Festival – June 30 – July 1, at Arenele Romane in Bucharest. More details here
Maluma & Luis Fonsi @ El Carrusel Festival – June 30 – July 1, at Romexpo in Bucharest. Tickets online here
Dakini Festival – ongoing, ends on July 1, on Tuzla Beach. Further details here
Jazz in the Park – ongoing, ends on July 1, in Cluj-Napoca. Read more about the event here
SkirtBike Bucharest – July 1, 16:00, starting Palatul Copiilor Park. More details here
New movie in cinemas:
Sicario: Day of the Soldado
Starring Josh Brolin, Benicio Del Toro
Movies coming up in July:
Ant-Man and the Wasp – premiere on July 6
Tag – premiere on July 6
Hotel Transylvania 3: A Monster Vacation – premiere on July 13
Skyscraper – premiere on July 13
The Equalizer 2 – premiere on July 20
(photo source: Luis Fonsi on Facebook)
