Weekend calendar: Sarah Nemţanu, Cristian Măcelaru @ George Enescu Philharmonic, Johann Strauss Festival, Great painters in the Prado Museum and more

Romanian-born Sarah Nemţanu, a concertmaster of the Orchestre National de France, performs in Bucharest, where fans of the Strauss musical dynasty can enjoy a concert of waltzes, polkas, and other dances of the time. Meanwhile, it’s the last weekend for Art Safari Stars Edition and only a few weeks left for the Picasso and Brâncuși exhibitions.

In Bucharest

George Enescu Philharmonic concerts

January 11, 12

Cristian Măcelaru conducts the George Enescu Philharmonic Orchestra in a concert featuring a program of works by Ştefan Stoianovici, Edouard Lalo, and Richard Strauss. Violinist Sarah Nemţanu is the soloist. More details here.

Johann Strauss Festival

January 13

The George Enescu Philharmonic Orchestra conducted by Constantin Grigore performs a program of works from the repertoire of the Strauss family and their contemporaries. More details here.

Great painters in the Prado Museum – film screenings

Until February 23

The National Museum of Art of Romania (MNAR) hosts this series of documentary screenings about important Spanish artist or who had a connection with Spain. On January 12, Zurbarán and His Twelve Sons, directed by Arantxa Aguirre, is scheduled. Access is based on the ticket to the exhibition Benito Román: The Prodigious Decade. The Living Constitution. The documentaries are screened with English and Romanian subtitles. More here.

The Universe of Salvador Dalí

Until May 12

ARCUB hosts this exhibition encompassing some 170 works by Salvador Dalí, ranging from sculptures and engravings to drawings, miniatures, and furniture. The exhibited items are part of Beniamino Levi’s collection. More details here.

Victor Brauner. Between the oneiric and the occult

Until April 30

The exhibition at the National Museum of Art of Romania (MNAR) focused on the Surrealist painter brings together works from the collections of local and European museums – paintings, drawings, books, magazines and more. More here.

Art Safari

Until January 14

An edition focused on music, the story of the nocturnal city, love, and legendary bags worn by stars and superstars. The program is available here.

The Picasso Effect

Until January 22

The exhibition open at the Museum of Recent Art (MARe) includes works by Picasso and by Romanian artists he influence. More on this here.

Benito Román: The Prodigious Decade. The Living Constitution

Until February 25

The National Museum of Art of Romania (MNAR) hosts this photography exhibition curated by Chema Conesa and organized in a partnership with the Cervantes Institute in Bucharest. The photos of Benito Román, described as “an authentic portrait of a decade in which we Spaniards discovered faith in ourselves,” showcase the day to day of apparently insubstantial events that have turned into an account of the sociopolitical change of the country. More details here.

The Signs for Somewhere and Elsewhere and Here and Now

Until February 3

Works by Răzvan Anton, Pavel Brăila, Felipe Cohen, Vlatka Horvat, Sebastian Moldovan, Damir Očko, Cătălin Pîslaru, Mihai Plătică, Raluca Popa, Marilena Preda Sânc, Mircea Stănescu, and Ignacio Uriarte are on display at Gaep’s new venue. More details here.

Alice in Wonderland @ Botanical Garden

Until March 3

This outdoor multimedia exhibition combining light and music, open at Dimitrie Brandza Botanical Garden, invites children and grownups alike to discover the magical universe of Alice in Wonderland. Further details here.

In the country

Brâncuși: Romanian Sources and Universal Perspectives

Until January 28

The National Art Museum of Timișoara hosts this exhibition gathering some 100 works of the Romanian artist: sculptures, drawings, and photos. More here.

(Photo: Cristina Mihailescu | Dreamstime.com)

