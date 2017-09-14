Events:
iMapp Bucharest – international video mapping competition – September 16, in Constitutiei Square, Bucharest. Find out more here
Angela Gheorghiu concert – September 15, in Constitutiei Square, Bucharest. More information here
Bucharest Days Live! – September 17, in Constitutiei Square. Find out more here
American Independent Film Festival – September 15-21, in Bucharest. More details here
George Enescu International Festival – ongoing, ends on September 24. Find out more here
DokStation Music Documentary Film Festival – September 14-17, in Bucharest. More information here
Oktoberfest – ongoing, ends on September 17, in Brasov mountain resort. More details here
Icon-making workshops – September 15-17, at the Romanian Peasant Museum in Bucharest. Read more about it here
Paella & seafood festival – September 14-17, in IOR Park in Bucharest. More info here
Movie openings:
American Assassin
Starring Dylan O’Brien, Michael Keaton
Tulip Fever
Starring Cara Delevingne, Dane DeHaan
Movies coming up:
Kingsman: The Golden Circle – premiere on September 22
Logan Lucky – premiere on September 29
Flatliners – premiere on September 29
Borg vs. McEnroe – premiere on September 29
Home Again – premiere on October 6
(photo source: iMapp Bucharest on Facebook)
Facebook Comments