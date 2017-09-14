24 °C
Bucharest
Sep 14, 16:20

videoWeekend calendar: iMapp Bucharest, American Independent Film Fest, movie openings

by Irina Marica
Leave a comment

Events:

iMapp Bucharest – international video mapping competitionSeptember 16, in Constitutiei Square, Bucharest. Find out more here

Angela Gheorghiu concert – September 15, in Constitutiei Square, Bucharest. More information here

Bucharest Days Live! – September 17, in Constitutiei Square. Find out more here

American Independent Film Festival – September 15-21, in Bucharest. More details here

George Enescu International Festival – ongoing, ends on September 24. Find out more here

DokStation Music Documentary Film Festival – September 14-17, in Bucharest. More information here

Oktoberfest – ongoing, ends on September 17, in Brasov mountain resort. More details here

Icon-making workshops – September 15-17, at the Romanian Peasant Museum in Bucharest. Read more about it here

Paella & seafood festival – September 14-17, in IOR Park in Bucharest. More info here

 

Movie openings:

American Assassin

Starring Dylan O’Brien, Michael Keaton

Tulip Fever

Starring Cara Delevingne, Dane DeHaan

 

Movies coming up:

Kingsman: The Golden Circle – premiere on September 22

Logan Lucky – premiere on September 29

Flatliners – premiere on September 29

Borg vs. McEnroe – premiere on September 29

Home Again – premiere on October 6

 

(photo source: iMapp Bucharest on Facebook)

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.
ri-logo

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? We'll send your first batch of news for the day directly to your inbox.

Subscribe to our mailing list