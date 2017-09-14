Events:

iMapp Bucharest – international video mapping competition – September 16, in Constitutiei Square, Bucharest. Find out more here

Angela Gheorghiu concert – September 15, in Constitutiei Square, Bucharest. More information here

Bucharest Days Live! – September 17, in Constitutiei Square. Find out more here

American Independent Film Festival – September 15-21, in Bucharest. More details here

George Enescu International Festival – ongoing, ends on September 24. Find out more here

DokStation Music Documentary Film Festival – September 14-17, in Bucharest. More information here

Oktoberfest – ongoing, ends on September 17, in Brasov mountain resort. More details here

Icon-making workshops – September 15-17, at the Romanian Peasant Museum in Bucharest. Read more about it here

Paella & seafood festival – September 14-17, in IOR Park in Bucharest. More info here

Movie openings:

American Assassin

Starring Dylan O’Brien, Michael Keaton

Tulip Fever

Starring Cara Delevingne, Dane DeHaan

Movies coming up:

Kingsman: The Golden Circle – premiere on September 22

Logan Lucky – premiere on September 29

Flatliners – premiere on September 29

Borg vs. McEnroe – premiere on September 29

Home Again – premiere on October 6

(photo source: iMapp Bucharest on Facebook)