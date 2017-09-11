Icon-making workshops at Bucharest’s Romanian Peasant Museum

A fair allowing the public to meet local icon artisans takes place at the National Museum of the Romanian Peasant in Bucharest, between September 15 and September 17. The fair also marks the Feast of the Cross celebration on September 14.

The event aims to highlight icon-making techniques and crafts, outside of the kitsch or commercial manifestations.

Some of the icon artisans who will attend the event are: Nicolae Muntean, Mihaela Bercea, Angela Ludoșanu, Teodora Roșca, Bogdan Herăscu, Camelia Drăgan, Radu Dincă, Letiția Rotaru, Mirela Leahu, Silviu Batariuc, Adriana Dinu, and Daniel Stancu.

The glass and wood icon painting workshops are open to both children and adults and allow them to discover traditional techniques. The workshops cost RON 5 per person. Depending on the workshops, children who want to enroll need to be at least 7, 8 or 10 years old. Registrations can be made at [email protected]. The full schedule is available in Romanian here.

The fair is open from 10:00 to 18:00.

